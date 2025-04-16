Eevee, known as the Evolution Pokémon, is a fan favorite in Pokémon GO for good reason. With eight possible evolutions—each representing a different type—Eevee offers players a unique opportunity to diversify their team. However, evolving Eevee isn’t as straightforward as it might seem. This guide will walk you through the various methods to obtain each of Eevee’s evolutions, ensuring you can add all eight to your Pokédex.

Eevee’s Evolutions

Eevee can evolve into the following Pokémon:

Vaporeon (Water-type)

Jolteon (Electric-type)

Flareon (Fire-type)

Espeon (Psychic-type)

Umbreon (Dark-type)

Leafeon (Grass-type)

Glaceon (Ice-type)

Sylveon (Fairy-type)

Each evolution has specific requirements, ranging from simple naming tricks to more involved processes involving buddy systems and special items.

The Naming Trick

The most straightforward method to obtain a specific Eevee evolution is by renaming your Eevee before evolving it. Here’s how:

Rename your Eevee to one of the following names, corresponding to the desired evolution: Rainer → Vaporeon

Sparky → Jolteon

Pyro → Flareon

Sakura → Espeon

Tamao → Umbreon

Linnea → Leafeon

Rea → Glaceon

Kira → Sylveon Ensure the silhouette of the desired evolution appears on the evolve button. This confirms the naming trick has been applied correctly. Evolve your Eevee using 25 Eevee Candies.

Note: This naming trick works only once per evolution type. After using it, subsequent evolutions will require alternative methods.

Random Evolutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon

After utilizing the naming trick, evolving Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon becomes a game of chance:

Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candies without any additional conditions.

Outcome: There’s an equal 33% chance of obtaining Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon.

Unfortunately, there’s no guaranteed method to choose among these three after the naming trick has been used.

Buddy System Evolutions: Espeon and Umbreon

To evolve Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon after the naming trick:

Set Eevee as your buddy Pokémon. Walk 10 kilometers with Eevee as your buddy, earning at least two Eevee Candies in the process. Evolve Eevee : During the daytime (as indicated by the game) to obtain Espeon .

During the nighttime to obtain Umbreon .

Ensure Eevee remains your buddy during the evolution process.

Lure Module Evolutions: Leafeon and Glaceon

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon or Glaceon:

Acquire the appropriate Lure Module : Mossy Lure Module for Leafeon.

Glacial Lure Module for Glaceon. Attach the Lure Module to a PokéStop. Stand within range of the lured PokéStop. Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candies. The evolve button should display the silhouette of the desired evolution, confirming the method’s success.

Heart System Evolution: Sylveon

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon requires building a strong bond:

Set Eevee as your buddy Pokémon. Earn 70 hearts with Eevee by: Feeding it berries.

Playing with it.

Battling together.

Taking snapshots.

Visiting new places. Once 70 hearts are accumulated, the evolve button will display Sylveon’s silhouette. Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candies.

This method emphasizes the importance of daily interaction and patience.