In a significant development that has sparked conversations across the media and entertainment industry, Sony Music Entertainment has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court against online fashion retailer Myntra, alleging copyright infringement. The music label has accused Myntra of using several of its copyrighted tracks in promotional content without acquiring the necessary permissions or licenses.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Sony is seeking ₹5 crore in damages, claiming that the unauthorized usage of its sound recordings has caused the company substantial financial and reputational losses. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the legal battle between Sony Music and Myntra, the core issues involved, the songs at the heart of the dispute, and what it means for the future of music licensing in digital marketing.

What’s the Core of the Dispute?

At the heart of the legal tussle lies the alleged use of Sony-owned sound recordings in advertising videos, promotional campaigns, and other brand-related content on the Myntra app and website. According to the petition, the content in question included synchronized videos—a format that involves integrating music with visuals, commonly used for marketing campaigns.

Sony claims that the fashion platform “illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited” its music without seeking any form of license, consent, or authorization.

Ignored Warnings: Cease and Desist Notices

Furthermore, Sony disclosed that this was not an isolated incident or inadvertent mistake. Despite being issued a cease and desist notice earlier this year, the label claims that Myntra persisted in using the protected content. Sony contends that this continuous use shows a deliberate breach of copyright regulations.

An excerpt from the petition states, “In February 2025, the Plaintiff discovered that the Defendant had been unlawfully and unapprovedly using and exploiting the Plaintiff’s sound recordings for their own commercial benefit.”

The Songs at the Center of the Storm

Sony’s petition includes a list of over 20 songs that it alleges were used without permission. Among the notable titles are:

Ishq Di Baajiyan – Soorma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Gal Mitthi Mitthi – Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Behke Behke – Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Zaroor – Zaroor (Single)

These are not obscure tracks—they are well-known, widely recognized songs, and Sony asserts that their unauthorized use added value to Myntra’s promotional content, thereby profiting off Sony’s intellectual property.

What Are Synchronization Rights—and Why Do They Matter?

This case hinges on what’s known as synchronization rights, often referred to as sync rights. These are licenses granted by the copyright holder of a song that allow a third party to pair the music with visual media, such as videos or ads.

Without this license, even if a company owns the video or the visual elements, using copyrighted music in the background or as part of the video is a clear infringement of intellectual property rights.

Sony contends that Myntra never secured sync rights for any of the tracks in question.

What This Means for the Industry

This lawsuit could have serious implications for e-commerce platforms, influencers, digital marketers, and content creators who often use music in their promotional materials. If Sony wins the case, it might lead to stricter enforcement of music licensing laws across India’s growing digital commerce and advertising space.

It also signals that music labels are becoming increasingly vigilant about protecting their content in an age of viral marketing and short-form video content.

Credits: Reuters

The Road Ahead

The Mumbai High Court is presently considering the matter, and the decision might establish a significant precedent. One thing is certain: companies can no longer afford to ignore music licensing regulations, regardless of whether the court directs Myntra to pay the ₹5 crore in damages.

Respecting intellectual property rights is becoming more and more important from a business standpoint as information becomes more visual and audio-rich.