Facing a Dynamax Passimian in a Max Raid Battle can be a formidable challenge. With its enhanced stats and powerful moves, this Fighting-type Pokémon demands a well-thought-out strategy. However, with the right team composition and tactics, you can turn the tide in your favor.

When Passimian enters its Dynamax form, it gains increased health and access to Max Moves that can significantly impact the battle. Its primary strengths lie in its physical attacks, often utilizing moves like Close Combat and Superpower. These moves can deal substantial damage, especially when boosted by the Dynamax effect.

Exploiting Type Weaknesses

Passimian, being a pure Fighting-type, is vulnerable to certain types of attacks. Specifically, it takes increased damage from Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves. Leveraging these weaknesses is crucial to gaining an advantage in battle.

Recommended Pokémon and Moves

Flying-Type Attackers : Pokémon like Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane, or Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack, can deal significant damage.

Psychic-Type Specialists : Mewtwo equipped with Confusion and Psystrike, or Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic, are excellent choices.

Fairy-Type Options : Gardevoir using Charm and Dazzling Gleam, or Togekiss with Charm and Moonblast, can exploit Passimian’s Fairy-type weakness effectively.

Strategic Battle Tips

1. Utilize Dynamax Cannon

If you have access to Eternatus, its signature move, Dynamax Cannon, deals double damage to Dynamax Pokémon. Equipping Eternatus with Choice Specs can further amplify this effect, making it a formidable force against Dynamax Passimian.

2. Break Through Shields Efficiently

During Max Raid Battles, Dynamax Pokémon often deploy barriers that reduce incoming damage. Using strong, consistent attacks from your team can break these shields more effectively. Remember, Dynamax attacks reduce the barrier by two segments, so timing your Dynamax usage can be pivotal.

3. Employ Status Moves Wisely

While status moves like Will-O-Wisp or Toxic are generally ineffective against shielded Dynamax Pokémon, moves that lower stats, such as Charm or Snarl, can still be beneficial. These moves can reduce Passimian’s offensive capabilities, giving your team a better chance to survive and retaliate.

4. Consider Defensive Strategies

Sometimes, the best offense is a good defense. Using Pokémon with abilities like Intimidate can lower Passimian’s attack power. Additionally, moves that boost your team’s defenses or heal status conditions can prolong your team’s survivability.

Team Composition Recommendations