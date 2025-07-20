Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update, version 2.3, has brought a fresh wave of excitement to Night City with four brand-new vehicles. Whether you’re a speed demon, a lover of armored beasts, or a motorcycle enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. But unlocking these rides isn’t as simple as swiping your credit chip—each one comes with its own set of challenges, side jobs, and sometimes even high-speed chases.

1. Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru – The Speed Demon

If you’ve been craving a car that combines raw power with futuristic style, the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru is your best bet. This beast isn’t just fast—it’s one of the quickest cars in the game, rivaling even the legendary Rayfield Caliburn.

How to Unlock It:

Complete “The Hunt” (River Ward’s questline).

Finish “The Beast in Me” (Claire’s racing missions).

Wait for River to message you about a stolen car—this triggers the “Motorbreath” side job.

Once you get the quest, head to Watson’s highway and chase down a red Semimaru. You’ll need to force it to stop (shooting works), take out two cyberpsychos guarding it, and then claim your prize. The best part? It’s completely free.

Oh, and there’s a bonus—completing a hidden follow-up quest unlocks CrystalCoat customization, letting you change its color on the fly.

2. Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred” – The Armored Beast

The Rayfield Caliburn was already a fan favorite, but the “Mordred” variant takes things up a notch. This isn’t just a luxury ride—it’s bulletproof, armed with machine guns, and comes with a side of corporate intrigue.

How to Unlock It:

Finish “The Beast in Me: Badlands” and “The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo.”

Complete “Transmission” and “Search and Destroy.”

Wait for El Capitan to text you about a “business opportunity,” starting the “Freedom” quest.

Your mission? Investigate a crash site at Coronado Dam, fight off Arasaka agents at a construction site, and then chase down the Mordred before it escapes. Once you disable it, jump in and enjoy your new armored powerhouse.

3. Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa – The First Customizable Bike

Motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077 have always been about speed and agility, but the Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa takes it further by introducing full customization—something previously reserved for cars.

How to Unlock It:

Buy at least one Yaiba vehicle (any model).

Purchase three vehicles total from AUTOFIXER.

Complete the “Reported Crime: You Play with Fire…” gig.

After meeting these conditions, check your apartment’s computer for a VIP invitation from Yaiba. Attend the virtual showroom event, place your order (costing €$95,000), and wait for delivery. A few in-game days later, pick it up at the docks in Corpo Plaza.

Pro tip: If you fail the side job, you can still buy it later—just for a higher price.

4. Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila – The Weaponized Tank

Not every car in Night City needs to break speed records. Sometimes, you just want a massive, armored truck that can plow through traffic—and enemies. The Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila is exactly that, complete with mounted machine guns.

How to Unlock It:

Open the AUTOFIXER website on any terminal.

Purchase it for €$55,000.

Unlike the others, this one doesn’t require any quests—just cold, hard eddies. It’s slow, but it makes up for it with sheer durability and firepower.