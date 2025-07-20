Graviton Spike is one of the most exciting new Exotic hand cannons in Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate expansion. This weapon stands out because it lets you switch between Arc and Stasis modes, making it incredibly versatile in combat. If you love hand cannons that pack a punch with unique mechanics, this is a must-have.

But getting it isn’t as simple as just picking it up from a vendor. You’ll need to complete a post-campaign quest, solve some puzzles, and even wait for a specific in-game event. Don’t worry—this guide will walk you through every step so you can add Graviton Spike to your arsenal as quickly as possible.

Step 1: Finish The Edge of Fate Campaign

Before you can even think about Graviton Spike, you need to complete the main story of The Edge of Fate. Whether you play on Normal or Legendary difficulty doesn’t matter—just finish all the missions. Once you’ve seen the final cutscene and returned to the Caldera, you’ll be ready to start the exotic quest.

Step 2: Start the Graviton Through the Ages Quest

Head over to the Altar of Relativity in the Caldera. Here, you’ll pick up the Graviton Through the Ages quest. Your first task is to talk to Lodi, an NPC standing on the left platform near the stairs. He’ll give you Rosetta Level 3, which is essential for tracking down the weapon parts.

After speaking with Lodi, go find The Emeritus, another key character in the Caldera. They’ll send you on your first mission: locating a lost weapon piece in the Outer Steppes.

Step 3: Find the Weapon Parts

This quest involves tracking down four weapon parts scattered across Kepler. Each one requires some exploration and puzzle-solving. Here’s how to find them all.

1. Outer Steppes Weapon Part

Follow your quest marker to the Outer Steppes.

Look for a Rosetta Sentry (a tough Minotaur) and defeat it.

Interact with the nearby Aionian command terminal.

A new search area will appear. Head there and use your Matterspark ability (unlocked after the campaign) to charge three generators: The first is near a dormant gravity lift. The second is through a launch portal activated by the first generator. The third is inside a pipe—roll through it with Matterspark to reach it.

Once all generators are charged, a door will open. Inside, interact with the black debris to claim the first weapon part.

2. Gorge Weapon Part

Return to The Emeritus, then head to the Gorge.

Find and kill another Rosetta Sentry near a Vex structure.

Activate the terminal, then follow the new marker.

Use Matterspark to navigate through a tunnel, then grab Mattermorph (a temporary ability) from a hidden room.

Use Mattermorph to clear obstacles blocking your path.

The weapon part is in a small chamber—interact with it to progress.

3. Exile’s Accord Weapon Part

Talk to Lodi again, then travel to Exile’s Accord.

Avoid the train tunnel—instead, look for a Matterspark portal on the right.

Follow the path until you find another Rosetta Sentry. Kill it and activate the terminal.

Backtrack to the train tunnel, go through it, and find the weapon part at the end.

4. Central Academy Weapon Part

Speak with The Emeritus once more.

This time, you’ll need to collect Vex Data Fragments by killing Vex enemies. The best spot is near Caldera, where they spawn continuously.

Once you have enough fragments, head to the Aionian Campus.

Destroy two shield generators to access a terminal.

Inside, you’ll see a laser-grid door with the weapon part behind it.

To get in, find a Relocator cannon hanging from a crane. Use Mattermorph (found in a red drum nearby) to open the container holding the cannon.

Shoot the Relocator through the laser door to create a teleporter. Use it to retrieve the final weapon part.

Step 4: Complete the Sieve Activity

Now that you have all four weapon parts, return to Lodi. He’ll tell you to complete The Sieve, a special activity on Kepler.

Here’s the catch—The Sieve isn’t always available. It only activates for 30 minutes every hour and 45 minutes. Check your map for the Sieve icon in the center of Kepler to see when it’s live.

Once you join the activity, defend a drill from waves of enemies. Some foes require you to use Matterspark to break their shields. Complete the event, and Graviton Spike will drop from the final chest.