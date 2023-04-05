How To Get Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Go

As you play Pokémon Go, you will come across several Pokémon that can only be found in specific locations or during certain events, which can make them challenging to find. One of these elusive creatures is Alolan Exeggutor, a unique Pokémon from the Alola region that differs from the standard Kantoian version. To find this Pokémon, you need to follow a specific approach. Here’s what you need to know about locating Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go.

Alolan Exeggutor cannot be found in the wild, so your best chance of catching it is during a three-star raid. This means you will have to wait for the raid rotation to include Alolan Exeggutor, and it will only appear for a brief period. Three-star raids are not particularly difficult, but it’s always a good idea to bring a friend to increase your chances of success. Alolan Exeggutor is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokémon, which makes it vulnerable to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves. However, it is resistant to Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks, so it’s recommended to use Fairy, Flying, or Poison-type attacks and Pokémon to defeat it.

Cherry blossoms, flower crowns, and an assortment of Eggs? It can only mean one thing— – it’s time to Spring into Spring! #RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/qDF83MwNF3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 29, 2023

The most recent way to locate Alolan Exeggutor in three-star raids is during the Spring into Spring event, which runs from April 4 at 10 AM to April 10 at 8 PM in your local timezone. During this event, Alolan Exeggutor appears as an exclusive three-star raid that can be defeated by a single player. Once the event concludes, Alolan Exeggutor will vanish, and it may not be available again for a while. The next time you might see Alolan Exeggutor could be as an exclusive reward for a Special Research task. However, aside from this possibility, it does not occur naturally in the wild, and you cannot evolve an Exeggute to obtain this form.

In summary, Alolan Exeggutor is a unique Pokémon that can only be caught during a three-star raid, as it doesn’t appear in the wild. It is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokémon that is weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant to Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. The latest way to find Alolan Exeggutor in three-star raids is during the Spring into Spring event, where it will appear as an exclusive three-star raid from April 4 to April 10. Although defeating it is not too difficult, it’s best to bring a friend to improve your odds. If you miss this event, your next opportunity to capture Alolan Exeggutor could be as an exclusive reward for a Special Research task. However, keep in mind that it may not be available again for a while. Remember, persistence and patience are key when it comes to catching rare Pokémon like Alolan Exeggutor.