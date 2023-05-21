How To Get an Axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a delightful game that allows players to create their own virtual island paradise. As players progress in the game, they will unlock various tools that aid in collecting resources and capturing critters. One essential tool that players need to acquire is the axe, which enables them to chop down trees and obtain wood. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of obtaining an axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Step 1: Establish Your Island and Visit the Resident Services Tent

Upon starting a new save file and selecting a location for your island home, you will eventually gain access to the Resident Services tent, located in the town plaza at the center of the island. Initially, this tent will be a small green structure, but it will evolve into a fully-fledged building as the game progresses. Inside the tent, you will find Tom Nook standing next to a crafting table.

Engage in conversation with Tom Nook an

Step 2: Donate Two Different Critters to Tom Nook

d select the option that says, “I found a Creature.” To obtain the axe, you need to have caught and donated at least two different types of critters to Tom Nook. These critters can be any combination of fish and bugs, as long as they are not duplicates. Once you fulfill this requirement, Tom Nook will forward the critters to his friend, Blathers.

Step 3: Receive DIY Recipes, Including the Axe Recipe

After donating the two unique critters, Tom Nook will reward you with several DIY recipes that require wood, one of which will be the recipe for the axe. This will allow you to craft the axe using the resources you collect on your island.

Step 4: Craft the Flimsy Axe

With the axe recipe in hand, head to the crafting table and gather the necessary materials to create the flimsy axe. To craft the flimsy axe, you will need five tree branches and one stone. Obtain tree branches by shaking trees using the A button, and search for rocks on your island to acquire stones. Once you have the required materials, craft the flimsy axe at the crafting table.

Step 5: Upgrade to the Stone Axe

While the flimsy axe is sufficient for harvesting wood, if you wish to gather materials like iron nuggets from rocks, you will need to upgrade to the stone axe. To obtain the stone axe recipe, purchase the ‘Pretty Good Tools Recipe’ from the Nook Stop terminal in Resident Services for a cost of 3000 Nook Miles. Once you have the recipe, gather the following materials: one flimsy axe and three wood. By using these materials, you can upgrade your flimsy axe to a stone axe at the crafting table.

Step 6: Achieving the Golden Axe (Optional)

For players looking for the ultimate axe, the golden axe, there is an additional step. After breaking a total of 100 axes, you will unlock the recipe for the golden axe. To craft the golden axe, combine a Golden Nugget with a regular axe at the crafting table.

Congratulations! You now possess a fully functional axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With this versatile tool, you can chop down trees, gather wood, and explore the vast possibilities of your island paradise.

In summary, acquiring an axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons involves visiting the Resident Services tent, donating two different critters to Tom Nook, receiving the axe recipe, and crafting the flimsy axe. To upgrade to the stone axe, you will need to purchase the ‘Pretty Good Tools Recipe’ and gather the necessary materials. For the dedicated players seeking the golden axe, breaking 100 axes and combining a Golden Nugget with a regular axe will lead to its creation. Now, venture forth and make the most of your newfound ability to shape your island environment in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.