Do you need an SR22 but don’t know how? Follow the guide to know all about this insurance and its utilities. Most importantly, we shall see how you can apply for it on your own. So, let us begin.

What is an SR 22 insurance?

An SR-22 is a form your insurance company files with the state under situations of certain emergency or need situations. It is a “Certificate of Financial Responsibility” for the person it is filed on behalf of. It serves as proof to the DMV that you have the minimum liability insurance required by law. You’ll typically need an SR-22 if you’ve been convicted of a serious driving violation, like a DUI, reckless driving, or for driving without insurance. It’s a decent and strong way for the state to monitor high-risk drivers and make sure that they remain insured for a specific period of a few years. You also need to check for it yourself if you actually need one.

How would I know if I need SR 22 insurance?

For this, you’ll be notified directly if you need an SR-22. This notification usually comes from a court or your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles directly to you. The requirement is often created by serious driving offenses, such as a DUI, reckless driving, or worse, if it’s an accident. This is the government’s way to make sure you are secure and responsible on the road. If you’re ever unsure, the best thing to do is check with your state’s DMV, especially if you’re trying to reinstate a suspended or revoked driver’s license under any case. This will confirm your exact situation on the legal platform, and you can make an informed decision then.

Steps to get an SR-22 insurance

If you want to get an SR 22 insurance, then these are the steps that you will be required to follow.

Confirm the Requirement

First, make sure you actually need one. You’ll be notified by the court or your state’s DMV regarding this. If you feel that you may have one impending, check with your state’s DMV on your own.

Find a suitable insurer

Not all insurance companies handle SR-22 filings, and you will need to look around for options that offer you this facility. If your current one does it, it’s much better.

Purchase a policy and make sure the insurer takes care of the rest

The SR-22 is a form, not insurance, like we clarified at the top. For things to get into action, you’ll need to purchase a liability policy that meets your state’s minimum requirements, and the insurer will attach the SR-22 filing to it. Your insurance company will then submit the SR-22 form directly to the state on your behalf when there is a need and you reach out to them. Once they do so, pay the fee that is needed.

Following these steps, you will easily be able to file an SR-22, or better, get an insurer to do it on your behalf. If you have been in the middle of a road-rule violation recently, kindly check with your DMV to know if you have an impending SR-22 against your name.