In Pokemon GO, the introduction of Hisuian forms has added a layer of excitement for players seeking new challenges and creatures to collect. Despite the ongoing influx of these unique Pokemon, there’s a select group yet to make their debut, keeping trainers on the edge of their seats.

Pokemon GO enthusiasts have witnessed a continuous expansion of the game’s creature roster, with a particular focus on the Hisui Region from Pokemon Legends: Arceus throughout 2023. The inclusion of Hisuian mons in special events and community days has reignited interest among players, offering them fresh incentives to re-engage with the game. While not all Hisuian creatures have joined the ranks, there’s still a worthwhile assortment awaiting eager trainers.

Obtaining these elusive Hisuian forms poses a challenge, often requiring participation in Raids against them. However, recent adjustments to Pokemon GO’s Remote Raid system have triggered some backlash. Still, dedicated trainers can secure these Hisuian forms during specific events or designated Raid Days. Additionally, a glimmer of hope shines for those who prefer a more passive approach, as some Hisuian monsters are attainable through the hatching of 7km eggs, each with its own rarity and hatching probability.

Hisuian Typhlosion

Since the advent of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Hisuian forms have gradually seeped into Pokemon GO. The Hisuian starters, making their debut one by one, have now paved the way for Typhlosion’s entrance into the augmented reality world. As with Hisuian Samurott and Hisuian Decidueye, Typhlosion brings its unique charm to the game.

Timeless Travels, a season running from December 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024, heralds the arrival of Hisuian Typhlosion, along with its counterparts Samurott and Decidueye. Pokemon GO enthusiasts can anticipate encountering these new additions during the season, bringing an air of excitement and anticipation to their gameplay.

Preparing for the Encounter

With Hisuian Typhlosion set to make its mark in Pokemon GO, trainers need to strategize to overcome its challenges. Understanding its weaknesses and identifying the most effective counters are crucial for success.

Hisuian Typhlosion is a dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, rendering it vulnerable to Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type attacks. On the flip side, it exhibits resistance against Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy, and Poison-type moves, urging trainers to steer clear of these during battle.

Best Counters for Hisuian Typhlosion

To conquer Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO’s Raid Battles, trainers should deploy effective counters with strategic move sets. Here are some of the top choices:

Calyrex (Shadow Rider): Confusion & Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex & Shadow Ball Gengar: Lick & Shadow Ball Dragapult: Hex & Shadow Ball Darkrai: Snarl & Shadow Ball Rampardos: Smack Down & Rock Slide Kingler: Bubble & Crabhammer Gholdengo: Hex & Shadow Ball Landorus: Mud Shot & Earthquake Hydreigon: Bite & Brutal Swing

While these Pokemon stand out as formidable counters, trainers must ensure they are adequately leveled up and equipped with the right moves to maximize their effectiveness in battle.

For trainers lacking the specified Pokemon, focusing on their strongest Ghost, Water, or Dark-type creatures with matching moves can still prove to be a viable strategy.

As the Timeless Travels season unfolds in Pokemon GO, the anticipation for encountering Hisuian Typhlosion continues to build. Embracing content from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game has unveiled a lineup of Hisuian creatures through special events, keeping trainers engaged and eager to expand their collections. While the Remote Raid system has sparked some controversy, obtaining Hisuian forms often involves strategic participation in Raids or hatching 7km eggs. The commitment to reintroduce previously obtainable Hisuian mons through Raids in future events enhances players’ collection opportunities. As the Timeless Travels season unfolds, introducing the Hisuian Typhlosion, trainers must prepare for its challenges. With specific weaknesses and resistances, the dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon requires a thoughtful approach in battles.