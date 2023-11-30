In a world dominated by streaming services, Netflix has quietly entered the gaming arena, offering a collection of mobile games to its subscribers at no extra cost. Despite this exciting addition, many subscribers remain unaware of the gaming treasure trove waiting for them. If you own a smartphone and are subscribed to Netflix, here’s how you can embark on a gaming adventure without the need for next-gen consoles or pricey PCs.

Netflix’s gaming selection goes beyond mere tie-ins with its popular shows like Stranger Things. With over 20 diverse games, including a rogue-like deck builder called Arcanium, an adorable hidden object game named Krispee Street, and a turn-based strategy game, Into the Breach, there’s something for every mobile gamer.

One notable aspect of Netflix games is their user-friendly approach, eschewing ads and hidden microtransactions that plague many contemporary mobile games. Netflix games provide a refreshing alternative for those who want to enjoy gaming without constant financial interruptions.

How to Find and Download Netflix Games

If you’re ready to dive into the world of Netflix games, the first step is to ensure you have a compatible device. Your smartphone or tablet should run on iOS 15 or Android 8, and you need enough storage space for downloads. Additionally, your Netflix subscription must be active, with plans starting at a reasonable $10 per month.

For those with the Netflix app already installed, you might find a “Games” tab at the bottom of the screen upon opening the app. However, this feature isn’t universally available yet. If you don’t see the Games tab, check the “Home” tab; you might find a dedicated section for video games.

Once you locate a game you want to play, click on it and select “Get Game.” This action redirects you to the Play Store on Android or the App Store on Apple devices. While starting your search within the Netflix app is convenient for exploration, it’s not mandatory. If you already know which game you want, skip the above steps and head straight to the App Store or Play Store.

Netflix provides a comprehensive list of games on its website. To download a specific title, search for it directly in the app store, and look for the small “N” on the app’s icon, indicating it’s owned by Netflix. After finding your desired game, initiate the download process.

Once the download is complete, the final step involves logging in with your Netflix account when you open the game for the first time. Enter your account information and choose the appropriate profile if your Netflix account has multiple profiles. Remember, children’s profiles cannot access Netflix games.

If your subscription lapses periodically, fear not. According to Netflix, your gameplay is saved for up to 10 months, and you can pick up right where you left off when your subscription becomes active again.

Choosing Your First Netflix Game

The next question you might ponder is, “Which game should I play first?” The answer depends on your gaming preferences. If you’re in the mood for a cozy, colorful experience, try Poinpy, Krispee Street, or Knittens. For an adrenaline boost, Asphalt Xtreme offers rip-roaring off-road racing action.

For skeptics who doubt the gaming quality on a phone, Into the Breach is a compelling choice. This mobile port of the turn-based strategy game received rave reviews upon its initial release in 2018. PC Gamer’s Alex Wiltshire praised it, saying, “Exacting, agonizing, challenging, and intensely rewarding, Into the Breach delivers in the tiniest package the most perfectly formed tactics around.”

As fans eagerly await the next season of Stranger Things, they can extend their stay in Hawkins, Indiana, through Netflix’s pixel art experiences: Stranger Things 3: The Game and Stranger Things: 1984.

Netflix games offer a diverse and enjoyable gaming experience for subscribers with compatible devices. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can unlock a world of gaming entertainment without the need for additional payments or complex setups. So, grab your smartphone, explore the Netflix games library, and set out on a gaming adventure tailored to your preferences.