How to get Android 12 Beta on any Android Phone

Google announced the arrival of the first Android 12 update at its I/O 2021 event. The upcoming Android operating system comes with a wide variety of new changes and features. Unlike the Android developments that were announced in the last few years, in 2021 you can get an Android 12 beta update regardless of the company of your Android smartphone company, as it is not exclusive to only Pixel phones.

The Android 12 beta update is available directly on the Google Pixel phones right from the Pixel 3 series through Pixel 5. Meanwhile, for Android devices from other brands, you will have to download the Android 12 beta for your respective phones from the Google developer preview website.