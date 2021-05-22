How to get Android 12 Beta on any Android Phone

That is a big move from Google. So, even if you do not use a Pixel smartphone, there is no need for you to worry. The tech giant has exclusively partnered with multiple prominent Android smartphone companies, such as OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, TCL, Asus, Sharp, TCL, and ZTE. You can also download and install the Android 12 update on your given flagship on any of the devices from the aforementioned list. This can be done if you do not have a Pixel smartphone. You can also head to the Android Developers website and directly download the update and install the Android 12 beta.
The Android 12 beta can be downloaded directly by updating your software from the settings menu of the Pixel phone. For other Android devices, you need to separately download the beta from the website. Prior to downloading this update, it is suggested that you back up your data and keep it aside before beginning to install the Android 12 beta update. For Pixel smartphones, the process is far simpler. All you have to do is sign in and select opt-in. Once you are done, accept the terms and conditions and click on the option that reads “Confirm and Enroll.”
Android 12 comes with an array of new changes and additional features that were not present in previous iterations. These include:
- Android 12 centre around privacy options
- New privacy dashboard
- Ability to completely disable your microphone and camera with the option of a single click
- Upgraded system to manage your password
- A new system that will notify you when an app accesses the contents of your clipboard
- New UI
- Multiple changes in design
- New quick settings menu
- An entire set of new and updated animations