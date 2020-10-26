How to Get Animated Stickers in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has updated the app recently. The recent update allows its users to get animated stickers and share them and enjoy hassle-free chat experiences. The animated stickers feature was Hike’s ultimate USP primarily which allowed users to send various animated stickers to express oneself. Nevertheless, this new WhatsApp feature will now enable the Facebook-owned application to outperform its India rival entirely shortly.

Many WhatsApp users are very happy because of the stickers feature on the platform. The animated stickers feature on WhatsApp is an extension which contains a wide variety of better stickers which can be used for communication.

This feature has been rumoured to be a part of WhatsApp for a long time now. And finally, it is up for official usage. According to the latest updates, WhatsApp’s local sticker collection is rather limited. But, the company itself is encouraging independent developers out there to bundle additional sticker packs through third-party iOS or Android apps to increase its popularity worldwide.

As of now, the new WhatsApp update has only come for Android and iOS smartphone users, but it will also be rolled out for the Desktop version soon. The newly introduced animated WhatsApp stickers include Rico’s Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums etc.

You will find the animated stickers section when you go to the emoji section and then tap on the stickers section present there.

Steps to download WhatsApp stickers for Android and iOS:

Step 1: For Android users, first open WhatsApp application on your phone, then select any random chat on WhatsApp, next you need to go to the emoji icon. After you select the emoji icon present in the emoji section, you will find a sticker icon on the rightmost side, next to the GIF icon. For iOS users, you have to directly tap the ‘Stickers icon’ present on the screen.

Step 2: Android users, once you’ve selected stickers, you’ll find a (+) icon on the upper right corner. Select that icon, and then you will come across the ‘all stickers’ tab where you will be able to choose from a variety of these animated stickers packs ranging from ‘together at home’, ‘bright days’, to ‘moody foodies’ and many more such sticker packs. WhatsApp users on iOS can directly select stickers option. Next, click the ‘Add’ to get sticker packs option.

Step 3: Next, both Android and iOS users have to directly tap on the green-coloured download icon present next to the sticker pack that you wish to download on your phone. Once finished, after a few moments, you will see a green check which displays that the downloading process is completed. And now they are good to go.

Step 4: And Finally! You will now find the stickers downloaded in the stickers tab section in WhatsApp. Now, select any one of the downloaded stickers to send them across your contacts.

Now you are all set. Try downloading the animated stickers on WhatsApp and have interactive conversations with your contacts and enjoy.

How to create custom sticker packs on WhatsApp?

To make your sticker packs, Users with an Android interface need to download the ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ app from the Google Play Store. After the app is downloaded and installed on your device, “Create a new sticker pack” option will appear on your screen. Click that option. Then it will prompt you to enter the sticker pack’s name and author information. Next, a new page will appear on the screen, which will allow you to enter 30 custom stickers of your own.

Now, tap on the ‘add sticker’ icon to start creating your custom stickers using your creativity. Here, you can add up to 30 stickers in one sticker pack. You need to keep in mind that the sticker pack once published on WhatsApp cannot be edited.

