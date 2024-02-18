Persona 3 Reload is one of those games that has a pleathora of collectible items, one of these called “Black Quartz” awaits discovery within the labyrinthine depths of Tartarus and beyond. Initially, the vast array of these items may seem overwhelming, particularly in the early stages of the game when many of Persona 3 Reload’s fundamental mechanics remain shrouded in mystery. While some of these collectibles serve merely as a means to accrue wealth, a select few hold significant importance in the completion of pivotal tasks.

Black Quartz emerges as one of the noteworthy collectibles in P3R, boasting multifaceted utility throughout the game. Although scarce in the initial stages, the procurement of Black Quartz gradually becomes more attainable as the game progresses. This guide aims to shed light on opportune moments to initiate the quest for Black Quartz, strategies for efficient farming, and its diverse applications within the game.

How to Obtain Black Quartz in Persona 3 Reload

Unlocking the secrets of Black Quartz in Persona 3 Reload demands patience and strategic insight. A pivotal turning point occurs when this elusive item transitions from scarcity to accessibility, marked by a specific floor within Tartarus. Black Quartz becomes obtainable in the mid-to-upper levels of Arqa, the second principal region of Tartarus. Beyond the 54th Floor, players will encounter the formidable Lustful Snake Shadow, guaranteeing the acquisition of Black Quartz upon its defeat. Although the Lustful Snake may later manifest as a common shadow, it forfeits its Black Quartz reward in this lesser form.

Moreover, Black Quartz may be obtained from various Formidable Shadows henceforth, including the formidable Jotun of Power. Engaging in battles against Formidable Shadows represents the most dependable method of acquiring Black Quartz.

Alternative Methods of Obtaining Black Quartz

Presently, treasure chests emitting a golden glow offer the sole alternative avenue for obtaining Black Quartz. These chests are situated in the upper echelons of Arqa and beyond, consistently yielding gem-based materials for utilization at the Antique Store. While Black Quartz remains a rare commodity, diligent explorers may chance upon it within these coveted chests.

Utilizing Black Quartz in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth’s Request 29

The initial instance wherein players require Black Quartz arises during the completion of Elizabeth’s 29th request, ‘I Want to Look Fashionable.’ To fulfill this request, players must tender a solitary Black Quartz to the Luxury Shopkeeper stationed in Club Escapade, facilitating the purchase of fashionable sunglasses at a discounted rate of ten thousand yen. Entry into Club Escapade during nighttime necessitates a minimum Courage level of Ordinary (Rank 2). Upon gaining access, locate the Luxury Shopkeeper’s establishment, distinguished by a diamond icon on the minimap, and exchange the Black Quartz without hesitation.

Weapon Fusion and Item Crafting

Black Quartz assumes a pivotal role in Persona 3 Reload’s weapon fusion mechanism. Following the opening of Mayoido Antiques on July 18th, players gain access to an expansive array of potent weapons, armor, footwear, and accessories crafted using accumulated gems. These items stand as formidable assets within the arsenal of Persona 3 Reload’s protagonists, enhancing combat prowess and survivability amidst the myriad challenges encountered throughout the game.

Black Quartz, a rare and versatile resource that enriches the player’s journey with its myriad applications. By navigating Tartarus’s treacherous depths and seizing opportunities for combat and exploration, players can amass this valuable resource and leverage it to overcome obstacles and succeed in their quest for self-discovery and redemption.