To complete your journey through Palworld, it’s crucial to defeat all the tower bosses, totaling five in number. Marcus and Faleris present themselves as the fourth challenge in this lineup, offering a daunting battle that’s certainly not for the faint-hearted. Within the allotted 10 minutes for the encounter, you’ll need to inflict approximately 150,000 damage to emerge triumphant, underscoring the importance of thorough preparation. Fortunately, we’re here to equip you with all the essential insights you need to succeed.

Preparation for Marcus & Faleris

Pals Selection: Kickstarting your preparations involves addressing Faleris, the Pal in Marcus’s employ. As a Fire-type Pal, Faleris necessitates a strategic approach, with Water-type Pals serving as ideal choices for gaining an edge in battle. Consider incorporating the following Pals into your lineup:

Suzaku Aqua

Jormuntide

Penking

Furthermore, the inclusion of Kelpsea proves advantageous, as its Partner Skill amplifies all Water-based attacks, significantly enhancing your offensive capabilities.

Equipment to Keep with You

Achieving success against this formidable duo mandates a minimum level requirement of 46. While lower levels aren’t necessarily a hindrance, mastery of skills and quick reflexes become pivotal. Assuming you’ve attained level 46 or beyond, it’s likely that you’ve unlocked a plethora of items within the game. In preparation for battle, arm yourself with the following essentials:

Assault Rifle: Armed with a high fire rate, this potent weapon proves instrumental in targeting airborne adversaries. Ensure you stockpile a sufficient quantity of ammunition, ranging from 800 to 1000 bullets.

Hyper Shield: Renowned as the premier shield in the game, the Hyper Shield is indispensable not only for boss battles but also for traversing the world with enhanced protection.

Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor: Providing robust defense against the scorching environment en route to the boss arena, this armor also boasts commendable damage absorption capabilities during combat.

Refined Metal Helm: Safeguard your character’s head with the best available headgear for optimal protection.

Attack Pendant: While somewhat elusive to acquire, the Attack Pendant proves invaluable in battle by augmenting your damage output significantly.

Marcus & Faleris Boss Battle

As previously highlighted, the key to victory lies in inflicting approximately 150,000 damage within the 10-minute time frame allotted for the battle. Swift and decisive actions are paramount, and the following pointers will aid you in getting through this intense encounter:

Dodge: Prioritize your character’s safety by evading Faleris’s formidable attacks, encompassing both targeted and area-of-effect assaults. Utilize dodging maneuvers to evade the majority of these attacks and avoid swift defeat.

Environmental Utilization: Despite the limited structures within the arena, certain elements can serve as advantageous assets in battle. Seek refuge behind columns to shield yourself from enemy onslaughts when dodging proves unfeasible.

Exploit Weak Points: Capitalize on Marcus’s vulnerability to maximize your damage output. Aim your attacks at Marcus himself to inflict significantly greater harm upon the duo.

Protect Your Pals: Throughout the battle, your Pals serve not only as weapons but also as shields to divert enemy attention. However, it’s imperative to safeguard your Pals from harm’s way. When an enemy attack looms, encase them within spheres to shield them from damage before unleashing them once more to resume the offensive.

Maintain Focus: Maintain unwavering focus on the battlefield to effectively counter all enemy assaults while safeguarding both yourself and your Pals. Sharpen your concentration to swiftly react to your opponent’s every move, thereby prolonging your survival amidst the chaos of battle.

Winning against Marcus and Faleris demands meticulous preparation, strategic prowess, swift reflexes and an hour of your time that you’re never going to get back. By implementing these strategies and leveraging your resources effectively, you’ll inch closer to victory in this formidable showdown.