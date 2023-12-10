Embark on an exciting adventure as The Teal Mask DLC introduces the fascinating Bloodmoon Ursaluna to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this guide, we’ll navigate through the process of capturing this elusive Pokémon, adding a touch of mystery to your Pokémon journey. So, gear up, trainers, as we delve into the west side of Mossui Town to unravel the secrets of Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

To even consider capturing Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you must first catch 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex. Remember, merely encountering Pokémon won’t cut it; you need to fill your Pokédex through various means such as catching Pokémon in the wild, trading, Tera Raids, or evolution. Once this feat is accomplished, head west from Mossui Town to meet Perrin, a photographer accompanied by a Hisuian Growlithe.

Engage in a battle against Perrin’s Pokémon, Noctowl and Leafeon, showcasing your skills to advance in the quest. After your victory, Perrin will reveal her quest to find the Bloodmoon Beast, also known as Bloodmoon Ursaluna. The journey unfolds, leading you to the Timeless Woods.

Navigating the Timeless Woods

Locate Perrin at the bottom of the slope connecting the Timeless Woods and Fellhorn Gorge. Here, she will share that Bloodmoon Ursaluna only emerges during foggy nights in the woods. Before further instructions, an encounter with an Ariados interrupts your conversation. Dispatch this Bug and Poison-type Pokémon to clear the way for your mission.

With the path cleared, Perrin sets up her tent to acclimate local Pokémon to your presence. The next step involves conducting a survey in the Timeless Woods to gather data on the Pokémon residing there, aiding in the search for Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Surveying the Timeless Woods

Perrin requests you to capture images of 10 different Pokémon during foggy nights in the Timeless Woods. The survey is a straightforward task – wander through the forest, snapping photos of Pokémon you encounter. They don’t need to face the camera directly, but ensure they are centered in the frame. Keep a modest distance to avoid startling them.

A counter at the top of your screen keeps track of photographed Pokémon, and Perrin occasionally provides tips on potential locations. Some Pokémon you may encounter include Sudowoodo, Geodude, Duskull, Hoothoot, Seedot, Hatenna, Salandit, Spinarak, Vikavolt, Litwick, Skwovet, Lotad, Volbeat, Illumise, and more.

Completing the survey, return to Perrin, who will pinpoint the location of Bloodmoon Ursaluna based on the collected data. This marks the pivotal moment before venturing out to confront the elusive Pokémon.

Confronting Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Prepare for the face-off with Bloodmoon Ursaluna, a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon. Equip yourself with Pokémon possessing strengths against its weaknesses, including Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-types. Once prepared, talk to Perrin, and together, you’ll venture to where Bloodmoon Ursaluna hides.

The battle unfolds similarly to the Titan encounter from the main campaign. Focus on exploiting its weaknesses, attacking until its health depletes. Be cautious of the Blood Moon attack, which can heavily damage your Pokémon. Once victorious, Bloodmoon Ursaluna joins your Pokémon collection.

Post-battle Rewards

Return to Perrin’s tent for a brief conversation and receive two rewards – a Choice Scarf and a Hisuian Growlithe. Perrin will then bid farewell from Kitakami, leaving you with valuable additions to your Pokémon arsenal.

Capturing Bloodmoon Ursaluna adds a captivating chapter to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure. From fulfilling Pokédex requirements to conducting surveys and engaging in a thrilling battle, this quest is a testament to the depth of the Pokémon universe. So, trainers, venture forth into The Teal Mask DLC and unravel the mysteries that await on the west side of Mossui Town. May your journey be filled with excitement and discovery!