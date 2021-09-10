How to get bots on Discord

Bots on Discord, a group messaging application, are handy artificial intelligence that can automate a variety of activities on your server.

This involves greeting new members, removing offenders, and regulating the conversation. Some bots even allow you to play music or play games on your server.

To add an automaton to your server, you don’t need to be a coding expert. You just tweak what the bots do and say after downloading them. We’ll go through how to get the MEE6 bot and how to use it as a greeting bot, a moderating bot, and a bot that informs your server when you’re streaming.

How to add a bot to Discord

You may use a variety of ready-made bots on your server. MEE6 is one of the most well-known.

MEE6 may be downloaded from the link below.

https://mee6.xyz/

Select “Add to Discord” from the drop-down menu.

To verify your account, enter your Discord username and password. Click “Authorize” if a pop-up asks for your permission to use your account.

Next to your server name, click “Set up MEE6.”

In the pop-up box, select your server and click “Continue.”

Choose whatever permissions you want to grant this bot.

Click “Authorize” at the bottom of the page.

How to set up MEE6 as a Discord welcoming bot

You’ll be given options for what sort of bot you may make once you’ve authorised MEE6. We’ll start by making a bot that greets newcomers to your server.

Select “Welcome” from the drop-down menu.

Choose what you’d want the bot to accomplish. “Send a message when a user joins the server,” “Send a private message to new users,” “Give a role to new users,” and “Send a message when a user quits the server” are the choices available to you.

You may customise everything about your bot, including the text colour and font, as well as the channel in which it will post.

When you’re finished, click “Save.” If you wish to make modifications, return to this plug-ins page.

How to set up MEE6 as a Discord moderating bot