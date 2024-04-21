With the 1998 release of Pokémon Yellow, players were introduced to the colourful world of Pokémon with a unique twist: Pikachu is your devoted companion as you begin your adventure. However, what about other well-known starters like Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur? You can still catch them in the game even though they’re not provided in the conventional manner.

The following is how to obtain Bulbasaur.

To get to Cerulean City

You must go to Cerulean City and advance in the game before you may obtain Bulbasaur.

After defeating Brock in the Pewter City gym, proceed across Mount Moon to reach Cerulean.

Go to the Pokémon Centre in the vicinity of Cerulean City

After arriving in Cerulean City, proceed to the residence situated to the left of the Pokémon Centre.

Within is a girl who’s worried about her Bulbasaur and will offer it to you if you have caught at least 30 Pokémon.

30 Pokémon to catch

Make sure you’ve captured at least 30 different Pokémon before going to see the girl.

Pokémon can be found in Viridian Forest, atop Mount Moon, and in the vicinity of Cerulean City, among other places.

Speak with the girl

Speak with the female inside the house next to the Pokémon Centre if you’ve achieved the necessary 30 Pokémon.

As a thank you for becoming a proficient Pokémon Trainer, she will offer you her Bulbasaur.

Acquire Bulbasaur

She will give you her Bulbasaur after you have a conversation with her.

To obtain it, make sure there is a vacant spot in your party.

How to Train a Bulbasaur

Best wishes! A Bulbasaur has now joined your group.

Battle other trainers and wild Pokémon to level up Bulbasaur and make it more powerful.

Bulbasaur’s evolution

Your Bulbasaur will eventually develop into an Ivysaur at level 16 then a Venusaur at level 32 with training.

To level up and get experience points, use Bulbasaur in combat.

Advice and Techniques

Save Your Game Before Trying to Catch Pokémon : Before trying to catch Pokémon, save your game. You can load your saved game again if you unintentionally knock out a Pokémon or run out of Poké Balls.

: Before trying to catch Pokémon, save your game. You can load your saved game again if you unintentionally knock out a Pokémon or run out of Poké Balls. Investigate Various Domains : Don’t limit yourself to one place. To catch a variety of Pokémon and meet the 30 Pokémon criteria more quickly, explore different regions.

: Don’t limit yourself to one place. To catch a variety of Pokémon and meet the 30 Pokémon criteria more quickly, explore different regions. Educate Your Group : Developing a formidable Pokémon squad is essential for victory in combat. To build a well-rounded squad, train your Bulbasaur and the other Pokémon in your group.

: Developing a formidable Pokémon squad is essential for victory in combat. To build a well-rounded squad, train your Bulbasaur and the other Pokémon in your group. Make use of Bulbasaur’s Strengths : Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison type Pokémon, so it’s strong against Water and Ground type Pokémon. Utilize this advantage in battles.

KEYPOINT : Bulbasaur is the starting Pokémon that the player can select in Pokémon Red and Blue, however Pikachu is the only starter Pokémon available in Pokémon Yellow. Fortunately, Melanie in Cerulean City will offer you a Bulbasaur for free if your Pikachu is content enough and your group has enough room.

With this guide, you’ll be able to add Bulbasaur to your team and continue your journey through the Kanto region in Pokémon Yellow. Good luck, Trainer!