Elevating your crafting game in Palworld involves progressing from the common Fiber to the sturdier and more advanced Carbon Fiber. This crafting material, while challenging to obtain, adds a robust touch to your arsenal. In this guide, we’ll explore the steps required to secure Carbon Fiber, discussing production tools, essential materials, and alternative methods to ensure you master the art of crafting in Palworld.

Palworld, an open-world RPG, has rapidly captivated the gaming community, achieving remarkable popularity on platforms like Steam and Xbox. What distinguishes Palworld from typical creature-capture games is its unique blend of adventure and survival crafting. Players face the trials of harsh weather, occasional raids, and the constant threat of starvation. Building a base becomes essential, requiring structures, production tools, and various crafts to safeguard both the player and their loyal Pals.

All the Carbon Fiber Basics

While commonplace materials like Wood, Stone, Ore, and Fiber are readily available, high-grade materials like Carbon Fiber demand more intricate processing. These advanced materials don’t unveil themselves early on but can be accessed through diligent level grinding and judicious use of Palworld’s Technology Point system. Crafting Carbon Fiber involves several considerations, including the integration of production tools into the base and gathering the necessary crafting materials.

Initiating the Production Assembly Line

The key to unlocking Carbon Fiber lies in reaching Player Level 27 and unlocking the Production Assembly Line. This production structure, costing two Technology Points, becomes a valuable asset for crafting an array of useful items. Players gain access to various items unlocked through the Technology section, including Shields, Gliders, Ammo, and Arrows. Carbon Fiber, a pinnacle crafting material, can be crafted from the Production Assembly Line using Coal and Charcoal.

Required Items:

Coal x2

Charcoal x5

Coal is scattered across Palworld, found in regions such as Investigator’s Fork and Fisherman’s Point. Charcoal, an essential component, can be crafted at the base if the Primitive Furnace has been unlocked. Utilizing a Level 2 Kindling Pal makes farming Charcoal a breeze, requiring just two pieces of wood. With 10 pieces of wood, players can effortlessly construct one unit of Carbon Fiber.

Carbon Fiber Workload & Utility

Crafting Carbon Fiber comes with a workload of 100 per unit, demanding patience and a skilled Pal with a high Handiwork level. Players can expedite the process by assigning multiple Pals to the task, leveraging their collective efforts. Pals like Penking or Anubis, renowned for their crafting prowess, can efficiently produce Carbon Fiber. This versatile material finds application in crafting various equipment, including Electric Furnaces, Giga Gliders, Ultra Spheres, Legendary Spheres, Assault Rifles, Rocket Launchers, and more.

Alternative Routes: Carbon Fiber Drops From Pals

For the daring adventurers, an alternative approach to obtaining Carbon Fiber involves facing formidable Pals. Jetragon, the Legendary Dragon Pal, and Shadowbeak, found on the eastern edge of the Number 3 Wildlife Sanctuary island, have the potential to drop Carbon Fiber. These encounters, while challenging, offer valuable rewards, including Diamonds and Pal Metal Ingots.

Important Notes:

Jetragon: Found north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer Fast Travel waypoint.

Shadowbeak: Located on the eastern edge of the Number 3 Wildlife Sanctuary island.

Conquering these powerful Pals not only yields experience but also provides a trove of valuable items. However, for those seeking a more straightforward approach, utilizing base Pals to farm Carbon Fiber remains a reliable and efficient strategy.

Crafting Carbon Fiber in Palworld involves strategic planning, unlocking the Production Assembly Line, and utilizing a well-equipped squad of Pals. Whether you choose the production route or brave encounters with formidable Pals, Carbon Fiber opens the door to crafting powerful equipment and fortifying your foothold in Palworld’s captivating landscapes.