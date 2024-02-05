In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Pokemon GO enthusiasts are in for a treat with a special event. Kicking off on Monday, February 5, at 10 am local time, the festivities will continue until Sunday, February 11, at 8 pm local time. The star of the event is the debut of Drampa, a unique Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon. To add to the excitement, there’s even a chance to encounter a shiny version of Drampa. Here’s your guide to catching this exclusive Pokemon.

How to Secure a Shiny Drampa in Pokemon GO?

As part of the limited-time Lunar New Year event, players can strive to obtain a shiny Drampa by engaging in 3-star raids. Throughout this special event, Drampa will be featured as a soloable raid boss in Tier 3 raids. According to reports, players stand a one in 10 chance of encountering Drampa during these raids, as shared by Pokemon Go Hub.

To successfully catch Drampa, players need to have a combat power ranging from 1588 to 1665 CP (for level 20, with 10/10/10 minimum IVs) and 1985 to 2081 CP (for level 25, with 10/10/10 minimum IVs), according to information from the website. Additionally, completing Field Research tasks during the festive event may also lead to an encounter with Drampa.

While Pokemon GO typically doesn’t introduce a shiny version of a Pokemon upon its debut, the Lunar New Year event breaks this tradition by unveiling a shiny Drampa alongside the regular one. The primary distinction lies in the color scheme – the regular Drampa boasts white and green hues, whereas the shiny variant sports brown and gold tones.

Lunar New Year Event Bonuses

In addition to the thrill of capturing Drampa, players can enjoy several limited-time bonuses during the Lunar New Year event. These include:

Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades. Increased chance to become Lucky Friends. Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

So, get ready to embark on this Pokemon GO adventure, seize the opportunity to capture Drampa, and make the most of the Lunar New Year event bonuses!