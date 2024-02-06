Apple has officially begun delivering its much-anticipated product, the Apple Vision Pro. This innovative device has been eagerly awaited since its announcement last year. The company started shipping orders from the USA a few days ago, and ever since then, social media has been abuzz with a multitude of comments, videos, and reactions showcasing how people are utilizing this Vision Pro and how this groundbreaking technology can potentially transform lives.

There’s a wide spectrum of opinions about this new product. Some people are of the belief that this could be the beginning of a revolutionary era in the tech world. They see the Apple Vision Pro as a game-changer that could redefine how we interact with technology and the world around us.

On the other hand, there are those who express concern that devices like the Apple Vision Pro might disconnect people from reality. They worry that as technology becomes more immersive, it might create a barrier between individuals and the real world.

Regardless of these differing viewpoints, one thing is clear: the Apple Vision Pro has captured the public’s attention. It’s becoming a new trend, with more and more people embracing this technology every day.

In this write-up, we will have a look at 10 viral videos of people using the Apple Vision Pro in real-life scenarios. These videos provide a glimpse into how this cutting-edge device is being used in everyday life and the impact it’s having on its users.

A Twitter user with the username @StockMKTNewz shared a video of a man using Vision Pro while crossing the road. In the video, the man can be seen making some hand movements in the air, and at times, he even stops on the road without getting onto the sidewalk, which looks funny.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s new Vision Pro?? pic.twitter.com/ZyZblLEFWF — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) February 3, 2024

There is another video on the internet recently which shows a man using Vision Pro in the gym. The video clearly depicts that the man is using this device while running on the treadmill, and it is also visible that he is doing something on it. The activity that he is doing on it is not quite clear, but it seems like he is perhaps tracking his workout progress or monitoring his vitals.

4. Vision Pro in the Gympic.twitter.com/5xa1JWW6Q8 — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) February 4, 2024

There have been many discussions about the self-driving capabilities of Tesla cars. However, what do you think will happen when people use self-driving Teslas while also using Apple Vision Pro to work and engage in other activities? Check out the video below.

Apple Vision Pro Combined with Tesla Self Driving is Peak Multitaskingpic.twitter.com/qVrpOixAV8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 3, 2024

In an another similar video, we can also see a guy using Apple Vision Pro is getting out of a parked Tesla cybertruck and crossing the road. This is also, very optimistic hand movements, just that we don’t know what is it that he’s doing in his Vision Pro.

This has to be the hardest, most futuristic exit of a Cybertruck owner anyone has ever seen thus far 🔥pic.twitter.com/7uY8tbg7IO — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) February 4, 2024

Another Twitter user (@haig98) shared a video of a person using Apple Vision Pro in the NYC subway, indicating that he may be working on something related to the software. Later, the same Twitter user posted another video of the person using Vision Pro at Washington Square Park.

Working in the NYC subway on the go with Apple Vision Pro?! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/iVWiYlxjxP — Alexxxx (@haig98) February 3, 2024

Caught him again at Washington Square park 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ThzY9YPZe — Alexxxx (@haig98) February 5, 2024

Interestingly, another user (@gdo3tv) replied to the tweet, saying “Dude casually wearing $3,500 in a NYC subway. Crazy,” highlighting the potential safety risks of wearing expensive items in the subway.

Dude casually wearing $3,500 in a NYC subway. Crazy 😂😂😂 — GDO3tv (@gdo3tv) February 3, 2024

A Twitter user named Linus, with the username @LinusEkenstam, tweeted a thread about the revolutionary spatial understanding of Apple’s Vision Pro. This technology allows for world anchoring, which means objects can be placed in one location and they will remain there as if they are glued in place. According to Linus, this feature is the killer feature of the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pros spatial understanding is absolutely absurd. This is why Apple will win. pic.twitter.com/3XtMIYFAoP — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) February 2, 2024

In a video shared on Twitter by Mika, with the username (@mikadontlouz), we can see a person walking through a mall in front of stores with many people around, using the Apple Vision Pro and making various hand movements as usual.

It is surprising to see that he was successful in avoiding people coming towards him without hitting them or interfering with their path. This suggests that the situational awareness while using the Vision Pro is not as bad as people make it out to be. However, it’s difficult to know for sure whether he is simply acting or genuinely using the device.

we are literally in a black mirror episode pic.twitter.com/uBTWqrpHbO — Mika (@mikadontlouz) February 3, 2024

A funny comment that is trending now for all videos related to Apple Vision Pro is referencing the movie “Wall-E”, where humans who have been on a spaceship for a long time become supported by robots and end up getting obese without doing any physical activities. Twitter users suggests that Apple Vision Pro might lead to a similar outcome.