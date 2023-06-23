How To Get Dawn Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Obtaining Dawn Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be a crucial step for players looking to evolve certain Pokemon. These stones allow for alternative evolutions, providing opportunities to obtain two potentially powerful Pokemon. In this guide, we’ll explore where to find Dawn Stones and how to make the most of them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Discovering Dawn Stones in Paldea

In the world of Paldea, players can discover a Dawn Stone alongside a Fire Stone on a mound of dirt located north of Levincia. This presents an early opportunity for players to acquire the Dawn Stone, as they can obtain it around the same time they challenge the third gym leader, Iono. The accessibility of the Dawn Stone at this point in the game allows players to gain an advantage in evolution.

Pokedex Rewards: Obtaining Extra Dawn Stones

Additionally, players can obtain an extra Dawn Stone through the Pokedex reward system. By registering 270 Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex, players can receive a Dawn Stone as a reward. This serves as an incentive for players to complete their Pokedex and further encourages exploration and capturing a variety of Pokemon.

Challenges in Obtaining Dawn Stones

Finding Dawn Stones can be a challenge as they are not readily available for purchase and are primarily obtained through chance. Similar to other evolutionary stones not sold by Delibird Presents, the reliable methods to acquire Dawn Stones largely depend on random encounters. Players may come across a Dawn Stone as a twinkling treasure on the ground or have a chance to obtain it in abundance through the Porto Marinada auction house.

Efficient Techniques for Acquiring Multiple Dawn Stones

For those interested in farming multiple Dawn Stones, manipulating the in-game clock at the Porto Marinada auction house can prove beneficial. By advancing the Nintendo Switch’s internal clock to the next day, players can reset the available items in the auction. While this method is not entirely foolproof due to the assortment of items that can be sold, it currently stands as the most efficient technique available in the base version of the game.

Evolutionary Potential of Dawn Stones

It’s essential to understand which Pokemon can evolve using a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. In this game, only two Pokemon are known to evolve via the Dawn Stone: Kirlia and Snorunt. The Dawn Stone plays a vital role in creating divergent evolutionary paths for these specific Pokemon.

Evolving Snorunt into Froslass

To evolve a Snorunt into Froslass, players need to expose a female Snorunt to the Dawn Stone. The level of Snorunt is irrelevant, as long as it is female. However, if the Snorunt is male, exposing it to the Dawn Stone will have no effect. Male Snorunt can evolve into Glalie starting at level 42. Snorunt can be found in locations such as Dalizapa Passage and Glasedo Mountain, offering players a decent chance to obtain a female Snorunt and evolve it into the unique Ice/Ghost type Froslass. Froslass boasts notable stats such as 110 speed and 80 special attack, making it a valuable addition to any team.

Evolving Kirlia into Gallade

Another Pokemon that can evolve using a Dawn Stone is Kirlia. In previous generations, players noted that Gardevoir appeared to have a feminine design, even though it could be male. Generation 4 introduced Gallade to address this discrepancy, allowing male Kirlia to evolve into the Psychic/Fighting type when exposed to a Dawn Stone.

Kirlia evolves into Gardevoir at level 30, regardless of its gender. However, when a male Kirlia encounters a Dawn Stone, it evolves into the powerful Gallade. Kirlia can be found throughout various locations in Paldea, including South Province in Cortondo, Area Two and Levincia in the East Province, Porto Marinada in the West Province, and Dalizapa Passage and Montenevera in the North Province. Gallade’s impressive 125 attack and 115 special defense make it a formidable Pokemon, with a base stat total of 518, highlighting its strength and suitability for the Dawn Stone evolution.

In conclusion, acquiring Dawn Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is essential for evolving specific Pokemon. Players can find a Dawn Stone north of Levincia alongside a Fire Stone, providing an early opportunity for evolution. Additionally, the Pokedex reward system allows players to obtain an extra Dawn Stone by registering 270 Pokemon. Although finding Dawn Stones can be a challenge due to their reliance on random encounters, utilizing the Porto Marinada auction house and manipulating the in-game clock can increase the chances of obtaining multiple stones. Knowing which Pokemon can evolve using a Dawn Stone is crucial, with Kirlia evolving into Gallade and Snorunt evolving into Froslass. By understanding these mechanics and utilizing the Dawn Stones effectively, players can enhance their team and explore new strategic possibilities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

