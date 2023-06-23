How To Get Mount Armour in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers players an array of exciting mount armours that can be earned and collected throughout the game. While some of these stunning horse cosmetics are exclusively available in the shop or limited-time events, there are various avenues to acquire them within the game itself. In this guide, we will explore different methods to obtain mount armours in Diablo 4.

Microtransaction Store: Rotating Selection

One of the simplest ways to acquire new mounts, mount armours, and trophies is by purchasing them from the microtransaction store within Diablo 4. The in-game shop regularly updates its stock, introducing new cosmetics and horses. However, it’s important to note that these options come with a cost, and some players may find the prices prohibitive.

Players who are willing to invest financially can enjoy riding exclusive horse breeds adorned in unique armour, without the need for in-game grinding. Additionally, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of Diablo 4 include exclusive mounts and armours like the Light Bearer, Temptation, and Comparison of Faith. These special editions can be purchased directly from the in-game shop.

Regular and PvP Stablemasters: A Vendor Option

Diablo 4 features two types of stablemasters: regular stablemasters found in major settlements throughout Sanctuary, and PvP-exclusive stablemasters. The regular stablemasters offer a vendor inventory consisting of the Grey Stall, Mottled Stall, and Sturdy Saddle. The prices of these breeds and saddles vary based on the player’s level. To obtain the best prices, it is advisable to start a new character and head straight to Kyovoshad.

PvP vendors provide a range of special mount armours that can be obtained in exchange for Shards of Hatred. Players can acquire these shards by participating in events, defeating bosses, and engaging in PvP battles within the Fields of Hatred areas. Once the earned Seeds of Hatred have been purified at an altar, they can be used as currency with these unique PvP stablemasters.

Specific Events and Bosses: Cosmetics and Breeds

Similar to acquiring top-tier gear in Diablo 4, new horse breeds, cosmetics, and mount trophies can be obtained from various open-world content. World Bosses and Legion Events are particularly lucrative for farming mount cosmetics, as each World Boss has a specific mount armour that can drop. Moreover, Legion Events’ mastery chest bonus increases the chances of obtaining these highly sought-after items.

It’s worth noting that horses and mount armours can drop from a variety of sources, including regular enemies, repeatable events marked with an orange highlight, and even hidden areas such as Cellars. However, Legion Chests offer higher-quality rewards and a greater quantity of items, significantly increasing the likelihood of discovering new mount customizations.

In addition to mount armours, players also have the opportunity to earn unique trophies by defeating specific enemies across Sanctuary. These trophies can be displayed on the rear haunch of a mount and are typically rewarded for completing events or defeating specific bosses. For example, defeating The Butcher can yield the Butcher’s Cleaver, which can be proudly displayed as a trophy.

In conclusion, Diablo 4 offers players a wide range of options to acquire and customize their mount armours. Whether through the microtransaction store, regular and PvP stablemasters, specific events, or boss encounters, players can embark on a thrilling journey to obtain these visually stunning cosmetics. While some may choose to invest in the convenience of the microtransaction store, others can enjoy the satisfaction of earning mounts through in-game activities. With each mount armour reflecting the player’s unique style and preferences, Diablo 4 provides a rich and immersive experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike. So saddle up, explore the world of Sanctuary, and let your noble steed don the impressive mount armour that truly represents your character in this epic adventure.

