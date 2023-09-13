How To Get Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon enthusiasts have witnessed the evolution of various Pokémon designs throughout the years, with Generation VIII introducing us to the Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon, Applin. However, with the release of the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Applin is getting a delightful new evolution called Dipplin. This sweet, apple-inspired creature has been eagerly anticipated by trainers, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to obtain Dipplin in the game.

The Quest for Dipplin

In the past, Applin had two evolution options: Flapple and Appletun. Now, with Dipplin, there’s a third addition to Applin’s evolution chain, and it’s the sweetest one yet, resembling a mouthwatering toffee-dipped apple.

But here’s the tricky part, evolving your Applin into Dipplin isn’t as straightforward as levelling up your Pokémon. In the Teal Mask DLC, Dipplin has become a highly sought-after addition to many trainers’ teams, and the quest to obtain it can be a bit challenging. Let’s dive into the process step by step.

Locating Applin

To start your journey towards Dipplin, you’ll first need to catch an Applin. Head to the apple orchard located at Mossfell Confluence. Keep your eyes peeled because Applin will be cleverly disguised as a regular apple hanging from a tree. To spot it, simply press and hold your targeting button on the screen.

Purchasing Syrupy Apple

Once you’ve successfully located Applin, the next step is acquiring a Syrupy Apple, the key item needed to trigger Applin’s evolution into Dipplin. You can purchase a Syrupy Apple from the shop conveniently located next to the apple orchard in Mossfell Confluence. Keep in mind that there won’t be a shopkeeper present, so you’ll need to deposit 500 Poke Dollars into the box to claim the item. Once obtained, you can place the Syrupy Apple in your Bag’s ‘Other Items’ pocket.

Evolving Applin into Dipplin

Now that you have Applin and the Syrupy Apple in your possession, it’s time to make the magic happen. The Syrupy Apple is the catalyst for Applin’s evolution into Dipplin. Thankfully, you can find Syrupy Apples available for purchase at a stand on a farm located at the Mossfell Confluence, specifically on the bottom right of the map.

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, follow these simple steps:

Access your inventory and select the Syrupy Apple. Choose the ‘Use’ option for the Syrupy Apple. From your party, select Applin as the recipient of the Syrupy Apple’s effect. Watch the evolution unfold before your eyes.

By following these straightforward steps, Applin will evolve into Dipplin, and you’ll have successfully added this delectable Pokémon to your collection.

Exploring Other Options

As of now, this is the only known method to obtain Dipplin in the game. Unlike its pre-evolution, there doesn’t appear to be a way to encounter Dipplin in the wild on Kitakami Island within the Teal Mask DLC.

Conclusion