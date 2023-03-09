How to Get Discord working on the PS5

Discord is one of the most widely-used communication platforms in the world, and it is finally coming to PlayStation 5 consoles with the latest software update. This much-anticipated integration will allow PlayStation 5 users to connect to their Discord voice chat without the need for additional devices. However, setting up the application can be a bit tricky, so follow these steps to get Discord working on your PS5.

The first step is to ensure that your PlayStation console is up-to-date in order to gain access to Discord integration. Upon startup, an update file should begin downloading automatically. If this does not happen, check that the console is connected to the internet. Once you have established an internet connection, head to the settings menu located in the top right corner of the screen, and scroll down to the “System” tab. In “System Software > System Software Update and Settings,” choose “Update System Software.” You can update your console using a USB or an online connection.

The next step is to connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord. To do this, go to the Discord app, and navigate to “User Settings > Connections.” Click on the PlayStation logo, and this will take you to the PlayStation website. Sign in with your PlayStation Network account, and link it to your Discord account. If you had previously linked your accounts before this update, you will have to disconnect them by clicking the small “X” and reconnecting them.

After linking your accounts, you should see the option to grant voice permissions under the PlayStation tab in “Connections.” However, if you do not see this option, do not worry, as Discord will be rolling out this ability throughout the day. Simply disconnect your account and try again later.

Once you have established connections and granted permissions, you can join your favorite voice channels from any mobile device. While in the channel on mobile, click the names in the sidebar to bring the call to full screen. From here, scroll up to access settings, and you should see a new option allowing you to “Join on PlayStation.” On desktop, follow the same steps to make the call full screen and click the icons for the phone and game controller located in the bottom left beside the “Invite” button. From here, select “Transfer to PlayStation” to use voice integration.

Finally, once you are on a call, you can use your DualSense controller to access the voice channel directly. Simply tap the PlayStation button to adjust volumes, switch channels, leave the call, and perform other actions.

In conclusion, Discord integration on PlayStation 5 consoles is a long-awaited feature that allows users to seamlessly connect to their Discord voice chat without the need for additional devices. However, it is important to follow the above steps to ensure that everything is set up correctly. With Discord now available on PS5, users can enjoy uninterrupted gaming while staying connected with friends and teammates.