Starfield release date announced

After much anticipation, the release date for Bethesda’s highly-anticipated space RPG Starfield has finally been announced. Originally slated for release last year, the game has been shrouded in mystery, with fans only getting a glimpse of the game via a 15-minute gameplay trailer that was released last year. However, the wait is almost over as Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will be available from September 6.

This release date marks a delay from the game’s previous expected launch window, which was in the first half of 2023. However, fans will not have to wait until September to get a closer look at the game. Bethesda has promised a Starfield Direct presentation on June 11, which will offer fans a deep dive into the game.

Despite the additional wait time, fans of the game will be excited to know that Starfield has been in active development for quite some time. According to an interview in 2018, development began when Fallout 4 was released in 2015. The game was first teased almost five years ago, leaving fans waiting for any updates on the game’s development.

“There’s so much that we still have to show you,” he said. “The game has many of the hallmarks you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

There has been some speculation regarding the impact of Microsoft’s 10,000 layoffs on Bethesda, which was one of the company’s subsidiaries affected by the layoffs. However, there has been no information on how this will affect the development of Starfield or any other Bethesda titles.

“We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised at how much we can pour. It is large,” Bethesda’s Todd Howard said in the announcement video. “We’re playing the game all the time—shout-out over here to lead producer Tim Lamb—old-school fans, you may remember him from a ‘making of’ Oblivion video, where he’s sitting on a similar sofa, doing similar things.”

It is not uncommon for games to experience delays, particularly those with large and ambitious goals like Starfield. However, fans of the game will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the release date and looking forward to exploring the vastness of space within the game’s world.

In conclusion, Starfield’s release date has finally been announced after a long period of waiting. The game’s delay until September 6 may be disappointing to some fans, but Bethesda’s promise of a deep dive into the game on June 11 should help to alleviate any concerns. With the promise of a unique and exciting gaming experience, Starfield is sure to be a hit among fans of the space RPG genre.