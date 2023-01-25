How to Get Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring

Elden Ring, the latest game from developer FromSoftware, is a highly appreciated action RPG that has players exploring a vast and mysterious world filled with deadly enemies and challenging obstacles, Elden Ring is a vast and mysterious world full of powerful dragons and ancient incantations.

One of the most coveted items in the game is the Dragon Communication Seal, which grants players a 15% boost to their special dragon communication incantations. These incantations are only unlocked after defeating any dragon boss, making the Dragon Communication Seal a valuable tool for those looking to take on the strongest dragons in the game.

Where to get the Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring:

To acquire the Dragon Communication Seal, players must first make their way to the Hero’s Grave Dungeon, located near the starting area of Fringfolk. This dungeon requires two Stonesword keys to open and is known for its challenging puzzles and deadly traps. Once inside, players will need to navigate through the dungeon’s many rooms and corridors, solving puzzles and defeating enemies along the way.

Tips to get the Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring effectively:

One of the key challenges in the Hero’s Grave Dungeon is the annoying yet easily passable and killable Chariot, if you desire to kill this chariot you can do so with a bow but for fairly new players who are right at the start of the game avoiding the chariot is the best option, a good strategy to do so is to jump into the poison pool below and run through it to safety with haste as to not get the poisoned effect.

Another important aspect of the Hero’s Grave Dungeon is the need to be prepared for combat. The dungeon is home to a variety of powerful enemies, including undead knights and giant spiders. Players will need to have a good understanding of their weapons and abilities in order to survive. It is also important to note that the dungeon is home to several powerful traps that can easily kill an unprepared player. It is essential to pay attention as you progress through the dungeon.

Once players have successfully navigated the Hero’s Grave Dungeon and acquired the Dragon Communication Seal, they can begin using it to unlock the special dragon communication incantations. These incantations are powerful spells that are only unlocked after defeating a dragon boss. They can be used to summon powerful allies, heal the player and even grant them temporary invincibility.

Dragon Communion Seal Usages:

To use the Dragon Communication Seal, players must first find a powerful enemy at the top of the dungeon and kill him as he drops the seal, he can be easily killed with some help from our friendly neighborhood annoying chariot by luring him into its path, this method is a play on the infamous narrow doorway technique, and players need not defeat dragon boss in the Dungeon to get the seal but they can if they choose to.

In conclusion, the Dragon Communication Seal is a powerful and coveted item in Elden Ring that can greatly aid players in their battles against dragons. It is located in the Hero’s Grave Dungeon, which is known for its challenging puzzles and deadly traps. To acquire the Dragon Communication Seal, players must navigate through the dungeon, solving puzzles and defeating enemies along the way. Once acquired, the Dragon Communication Seal. It is a challenging but rewarding journey for those who are determined to acquire the Dragon Communication Seal and become the ultimate dragon slayer in Elden Ring.