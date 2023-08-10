How To Get EA FC 24 Beta

As the countdown to EA SPORTS FC 24 continues, the excitement among avid players who’ve dedicated decades to FIFA is reaching its peak. With the notable change in branding and FIFA’s exit from the scene, the upcoming game iteration could potentially bring about significant transformations. For those eager to dive into the EA FC 24 action before everyone else, this article presents a comprehensive guide on obtaining closed beta codes and securing early access. Read on to explore the details on closed beta start dates, code distribution, and eligibility criteria for EA FC 24’s closed beta.

EA FC 24 Closed Beta Start Date

Mark your calendars for August 10, 2023, as that’s when the EA FC 24 closed beta kicks off. The gaming extravaganza commences at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST and extends its excitement until August 31. Thanks to insights gleaned from the official EA Sports FC forum, it’s confirmed that the distribution of beta codes began on August 9, 2023, matching the previously mentioned time zones.

Distribution Insights

A forum community manager revealed essential distribution details, urging players to check their designated email inboxes linked to their EA Accounts. The distribution process spans a considerable period, emphasizing the importance of regular inbox checks to ensure a code isn’t missed.

Accessing the EA FC 24 Closed Beta

While the closed beta is a golden opportunity, only a select few will be granted access. EA will handpick participants from those who’ve enrolled in Community Playtesting. Below is a summarized list of requirements for receiving an invite:

Registration for Community Playtesting via the EA website Minimum age of 18 Possession of a UK or North American console Usage of a PlayStation or Xbox console Regular play of FIFA 23 Stable internet connection Acceptance of User and FC 24 Beta Agreement Active PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription

Community Playtesting

One often-overlooked avenue for securing an invite is community playtesting. Although the selection process is random, players can enhance their odds by updating their contact information. The process of signing up is straightforward:

Visit the EA website Click on the Avatar in the top right corner Navigate to account settings Select ‘Email Preferences’ Ensure FIFA titles are marked in the preferred game section Choose the ‘Electronic Arts Playtesting’ tab Click ‘Join EA playtesting’ Fill out the provided form and preferences, ensuring you’re signed in to your EA account

EA FC 24 Beta Availability and Modes

The closed beta’s code distribution commenced during the week of August 9, with codes sent via email to the address linked with the EA account. Individuals who’ve participated in Community Playtesting and meet the aforementioned criteria are eligible to receive a code. However, it’s essential to note that access might not be instantaneous for everyone.

Moreover, access to various game modes in FC 24 won’t be uniform across all players. Each player’s access will differ based on certain factors. The EA Sports FC 24 beta will kick off at 10 AM PDT on August 10 and extend its gaming pleasures until August 31, 10 AM PDT.

Beta Code Transferability

One recurring question concerns the transferability of beta codes. Typically, these codes cannot be transferred to others, mirroring previous FIFA iterations. If you gain access but can’t redeem it, your friends won’t be able to use it. This strict regulation aims to maintain exclusivity among selected players.

As of now, the prospect of a second beta preceding the official game launch remains uncertain. Specifics about early access and beta testing are yet to be disclosed by EA. Rest assured, this article will be updated with the latest developments to provide you with all the essentials for experiencing the excitement of the EA FC 24 closed beta.

Conclusion

The upcoming EA SPORTS FC 24 has garnered immense anticipation from FIFA enthusiasts. The transition away from FIFA branding brings a sense of newness and change. As players eagerly await the EA FC 24 closed beta, this guide has illuminated the crucial aspects of accessing early action. From closed beta start dates and code distribution to eligibility criteria and playtesting insights, every facet has been covered. Keep an eye on your inbox, update your playtesting preferences, and embrace the gaming adventure as EA FC 24 beckons.

