How To Update System Software on PS4

In the realm of gaming, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has undoubtedly left an indelible mark. Although the spotlight now shines on its successor, the PlayStation 5, Sony continues to release software updates for the PS4. Staying in sync with these updates ensures that your gaming experience remains seamless, with access to new features, bug fixes, and enhanced security measures.

Understanding the significance of staying up-to-date, let’s delve into the diverse methods at your disposal to effortlessly update your PS4 system software.

Automated Updates: A Hands-Free Approach

For those who relish convenience, automatic downloads pave the way. This entails configuring your PS4 to download and install updates during its rest mode, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Initiate the process by navigating to the ‘Settings’ section on the PS4 dashboard. Scroll down until you spot the ‘Power Saving Settings’ option. Proceed to ‘Set Features Available in Rest Mode.’ Here’s the key step: enable both ‘Stay Connected to the Internet’ and ‘Enable Turning On of PS4 from Network.’ Activating these functions empowers your console to seamlessly download and install updates even when inactive. Return to the ‘Settings’ menu, then access ‘System.’ Within ‘System,’ locate and select ‘Automatic Downloads.’ To ensure comprehensive updates, don’t forget to check ‘System Software Update Files.’ Additionally, activate ‘Allow Restart.’ Note that restarting the system during updates might result in the loss of unsaved game progress if a game is in suspend mode.

Manual Updates

Should the need arise, or if a preference for manual control exists, updating your PS4 manually is straightforward.

Begin by navigating to ‘Settings’ on the PS4 dashboard. Select ‘System Software Update.’ Opt for ‘Update Now.’ If the latest system software is already in place, a corresponding message will greet you. In case updates are pending, select ‘Next’ to initiate the download process. Upon download completion, a license agreement will pop up. Provide your consent by selecting ‘Accept.’ Brace yourself for the installation phase, which may involve a system restart to finalize the update.

Update Without Internet

In scenarios where an internet connection is inaccessible, don’t despair – you can still update your PS4 manually using an alternative approach.

Gather the essential tools: a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, a USB cable, a PC or Mac with a stable internet connection, and a FAT32 USB storage device with a minimum of 460 MB free space. For optimal compatibility, format your USB drive in either FAT32 or exFAT format. Detailed guidelines for formatting on both Windows and Mac systems are readily available. Initiate File Explorer on Windows (Windows Key + E) or Finder on Mac. Access your USB drive and create a new folder named ‘PS4.’ Within the ‘PS4’ folder, establish a subfolder called ‘UPDATE.’ Visit Sony’s designated site for system software updates. On the site, find the ‘Download PS4 update file’ section and click the associated button. Secure the downloaded file, named ‘PS4UPDATE.PUP,’ and transfer it to the ‘UPDATE’ folder on your USB drive. If any previous PS4 update files reside on the USB drive, ensure their removal, as they might disrupt the update process. Armed with the update file on your USB drive, connect it to your powered-off PS4. Power up your PS4 and embark on the manual update process, mirroring the steps outlined earlier.

Conclusion

In Conclusion, in the evolving landscape of gaming, staying current with software updates is pivotal. While the PlayStation 5 takes the spotlight, the PS4 continues to thrive, and Sony’s commitment to updates underscores its enduring relevance. Whether opting for automated updates for effortless synchronization or venturing into manual territory, your PS4’s system software can remain a well-oiled machine.

By embracing these strategies, you’re poised to navigate the world of gaming with utmost finesse. So, unleash the potential of your PS4 – a gateway to immersive adventures – by ensuring its software is primed for excellence. Your gaming journey, defined by cutting-edge features and a seamless experience, awaits your command.

