How To Get Essence of Oversoul in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a widely loved online multiplayer first-person shooter game. In this game, players often seek out rare and powerful items to enhance their gaming experience. One such item is the Essence of the Oversoul, a crucial material required to upgrade the weapon Eidolon Ally into its fearsome counterpart, Necrochasm. This article will guide you through the process of obtaining the Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2.

Understanding Essence of the Oversoul

The Essence of the Oversoul is a mystical material with a vital role in Destiny 2. It is used to transform Eidolon Ally into the formidable Necrochasm. This transformation significantly boosts the weapon’s abilities, making it a coveted item among players. However, acquiring the Essence of the Oversoul is not a walk in the park; it requires completing a challenging quest called “The Crux of Darkness.”

Where to Find Essence of the Oversoul

Essence of the Oversoul is not something you can simply buy or find lying around. Instead, it has a random chance of dropping after you complete various encounters within the Crota’s End raid. Here are some tips on where you might encounter this elusive resource:

Raid Encounters: You can obtain Essence of the Oversoul by completing encounters within the Crota’s End raid. For example, you might get some from your first clear of the Abyss (Lamps) or by defeating Crota himself. Triumphs: Certain triumphs in the game can also reward you with a fixed amount of Essence of the Oversoul. Completing an encounter triumph or an encounter challenge often grants you one of these valuable resources. Additionally, if you clear encounters with the same class, you can earn Essence of the Oversoul as well.

Here is a list of triumphs that will drop Essence of the Oversoul, with the number of Essence you’ll receive specified in some cases:

Conservation of Energy: Completing the encounter challenge for Abyss also earns you Essence.

Equal Vessels: Completing the Ir Yût encounter challenge will provide you with Essence.

Communal Rites: At least one player must expunge Ir Yût on each round, and you’ll earn Essence.

All For One: Finishing the encounter challenge for Crota will give you Essence.

Singular Sensation: If you can beat Crota with only one player Enlightened at a time, you’ll earn Essence.

Perfected Truth: Clearing Crota’s End flawlessly rewards you with three Essence.

In Unison: Completing Crota’s End with all six guardians using the same class will grant you Essence.

Broken Throne: Completing all encounters in Crota’s End on Master difficulty will give you two Essence.

Feather-Light: If you can complete the Abyss encounter without any players reaching 10 stacks of Weight of Darkness, you’ll be rewarded with Essence.

Precarious Balance: Completing the encounter challenge for The Bridge will grant you Essence.

Threatening Reach: Defeating all Swordbearers in the Bridge encounter from the opposite side of the Bridge rewards you with Essence.

Can You Farm Essence of the Oversoul?

You might be wondering if you can repeatedly farm Essence of the Oversoul by clearing Crota’s End multiple times. Initial reports from the Destiny 2 community suggest that this is indeed possible. Unlike weapons and armor, which only drop once per encounter per class each week, subsequent clears of encounters can reward you with Spoils of Conquest and a chance at the coveted Essence of the Oversoul.

However, it’s important to note that the raid’s mechanics and rules might evolve over time. Destiny 2 is known for its dynamic nature, and Bungie often adjusts gameplay based on player feedback and balance considerations. So, while you can currently farm Essence of the Oversoul, keep an eye on official updates and community discussions for any changes or restrictions that may be implemented in the future.

Conclusion

In Destiny 2, the Essence of the Oversoul is a valuable resource that enhances the Eidolon Ally weapon, transforming it into the formidable Necrochasm. Obtaining this resource involves completing challenging raid encounters and triumphs. While you can farm Essence of the Oversoul by repeatedly clearing Crota’s End for now, the game’s evolving nature means that this strategy might change in the future. Stay informed about updates and enjoy the journey of enhancing your gear in the world of Destiny 2.