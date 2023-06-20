How To Get Evolution Shards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale, the popular mobile game, has introduced a new feature called Card Evolution, which allows players to evolve their existing cards. This update brings evolved versions of cards such as Royal Giant, Firecracker, Barbarian, and Skeletons, providing players with enhanced hit points, damage, and movement speed for their troops. To make the most of Card Evolution, players need to collect shards, which are a crucial resource in unlocking the full potential of their cards. Clash Royale offers two types of shards: evolution shards and wild shards.

Evolution shards are specific to each card and can only be used to upgrade the corresponding card. On the other hand, wild shards can be used on any card eligible for card evolution. Here are some of the best ways to obtain more shards in Clash Royale’s Card Evolution update:

Get free shards from the shop: Supercell rewards both new and existing players with two wild shards. These shards can be used on any of the four cards eligible for Card Evolution. Simply log in to the game, head to the shop, and claim your free shards. It’s important to note that a minimum King Level of seven is required to unlock the Card Evolution slot in your deck. Currently, only one slot is available, but Supercell may increase the number of slots in the future. Play the Barbarians Evolution Challenge: Supercell has introduced a new challenge called the “Barbarians Evolution Challenge.” By winning ten matches in this challenge, players can earn one wild shard as a reward. Evolved Barbarians will be locked in the first slot of your deck, requiring you to build a deck around them. Keep in mind that Card Evolution is not available for Grand Challenges or Classic Challenges at the time of writing. Purchase shards from the shop: Players who are willing to invest real money can buy shards directly from the Shop in Clash Royale. Supercell has introduced two special packs for players to purchase. The “All Evolution Launch Special” pack offers all six shards for the four cards eligible for Card Evolution. This pack costs $100 and may vary in price depending on the region. The “Card Evolution Launch Special” pack allows players to obtain one shard for each eligible card. This pack can be purchased up to six times and costs approximately $10 per pack, depending on location. Buy the Pass Royale: Investing in the Pass Royale is an effective way to acquire additional shards in the Card Evolution update. The Pass Royale is a premium subscription that provides various special privileges, including a significant increase in shard earnings. Subscribers to the Pass Royale receive exclusive rewards, including evolution shards for specific cards. It’s worth noting that shards will be available in the Pass Royale after the new season reset in Clash Royale. Players can potentially receive a maximum of six evolution shards from the Pass Royale. Get evolution shards from level-up chests: Level-Up Chests offer a substantial increase in shard count, allowing players to invest in evolving and upgrading their cards in Card Evolution. To access these chests and their rewards, players need to actively play and earn experience points to level up. However, there is a requirement to acquire evolution shards from level-up chests, which is reaching King Level 50.

In conclusion, the Card Evolution update in Clash Royale adds a new layer of strategy and power to the game. Collecting evolution shards is essential for unlocking the full potential of your cards. Whether you utilize the free shards from the shop, participate in challenges, purchase shards, subscribe to the Pass Royale, or earn them from level-up chests, these methods will help you obtain the shards necessary to evolve and strengthen your cards. Plan your gameplay accordingly and enjoy the benefits of Card Evolution in Clash Royale.

