How To Use Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Minecraft players have always enjoyed the thrill of customizing their armor and acquiring the best possible gear. However, the visual appearance of metal armor, from iron to netherite, has remained fixed and unalterable. That is, until the introduction of Smithing Templates in the Trails & Tails update. These templates provide unique designs for each type of armor, offering players a wide range of options to add flair to their gear. But obtaining and utilizing Smithing Templates in Minecraft requires some exploration and understanding of how these templates function.

Crafting Smithing Templates

Although Smithing Templates can be crafted, it’s important to already possess one before attempting to create more. In other words, players must acquire a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template from a chest and then use it in a crafting recipe to produce additional templates.

The crafting recipe for Smithing Templates involves placing the obtained template in the top middle slot of the crafting table, with a corresponding block placed in the middle. The remaining crafting table slots are then filled with seven diamonds. The blocks associated with the different templates are as follows:

Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template: Purpur Block Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template: Prismarine Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template: Cobblestone Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template: Cobbled Deepslate Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template: Terracotta Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template: Sandstone Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template: End Stone Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template: Netherrack Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template: Cobblestone Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template: Netherrack Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template: Cobblestone Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template: Terracotta Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template: Cobbled Deepslate Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template: Blackstone Host Armor Trim Smithing Template: Terracotta Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template: Mossy Cobblestone

Following this recipe will yield two Smithing Templates. One will replace the template used in the recipe, while the other will be the newly created template.

Acquiring Smithing Templates

There are a total of 17 Smithing Templates available, with 16 offering cosmetic trims and one serving as a requirement to upgrade diamond armor to netherite. These templates can be found in chests within various structures, each with different chances of generating. Importantly, the type of template is determined by the structure in which it is discovered. Let’s take a look at the structures and their corresponding templates:

Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template Ancient City: Silence Armor Trim & Ward Armor Trim Smithing Templates Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template Desert Temple: Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template End City: Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template Trail Ruins: Wayfinder Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, Host Armor Trim, and Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Templates Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template Bastion Remnant: Netherite Upgrade & Snout Armor Trim Smithing Templates

The 17th template, the Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template, can only be obtained by defeating Elder Guardians in Ocean Monuments. These guardians have a 20 percent chance of dropping the template, even when they are still alive.

Applying Smithing Templates to Armor

As the name suggests, Smithing Templates can be applied to armor using a smithing table. These templates can be applied to any armor type, allowing for extensive customization. Furthermore, players can select the colors they want to apply to their armor by utilizing various ingots or mining materials.

When opening the smithing table, players should place the armor trim template in the first slot, the armor they wish to customize in the second slot, and the desired material to be used as the color. Here are the materials and their corresponding colors:

Iron Ingot: Light Gray Copper Ingot: Orange Emerald: Green Redstone Dust: Red Lapis Lazuli: Blue Nether Quartz: White Netherite Ingot: Black Diamond: Light Blue Gold Ingot: Yellow Amethyst Shard: Purple

Each material will add its respective color to the armor piece, blending it with the design of the Smithing Template. If the same material used for the trim is applied to the armor, the trim will appear slightly darker, creating a distinctive look.

Regarding the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, players must place the template, a netherite ingot, and either diamond tools or diamond armor inside the smithing table to upgrade the item to netherite. This specific template cannot be used on any other gear or paired with alternative materials.

In summary, Smithing Templates introduce a new level of customization to Minecraft armor. By obtaining these templates through exploration and crafting, players can personalize their gear with various designs and colors. Whether it’s enhancing the visual appeal or upgrading armor to netherite, Smithing Templates offer Minecraft enthusiasts a chance to express their creativity and individuality within the game.

