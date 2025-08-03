Blocked someone on Tinder, but now you’ve changed your mind? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Follow the guide to know how you can unblock an account and continue having them added to your account, or not, if that is your choice. Let us begin and see how we can do it.

Is it simple to unblock someone on Tinder?

Yes, it is absolutely simple. Unblocking pretty much stays similar on all social media platforms or even dating platforms like Tinder. You just need to make a few changes in the settings to unblock an account that you’ve already blocked. We shall see the steps for the same in the next section.

How to unblock an account on Tinder?

Do you want to unblock a person on Tinder? Follow these steps and you’ll be good to go.

Blocked with the “Block Contacts” feature

If you use Tinder, then this method will come in handy as it is the most common and reversible method. For this, you need to go to your profile icon, then “Settings,” and scroll down to “Block Contacts.” Here, in the “Blocked” tab, you’ll see a list of people you’ve blocked. Tap “Unblock” next to the name or just use the menu to “Unblock All.” This will do the job. Depending on your choice, it will unblock a specific account or all the accounts that you have blocked in the past.

Blocked a profile directly

Now here’s a catch and you need to get this if you’re frequently active on Tinder. If you blocked a profile while swiping, this action is permanent and cannot be undone. You will not be able to unblock them, and it can be hard if you are looking for the same person again.

While these are the things that are related to the accounts that you have blocked, let us discuss one more clause in the next section.

Unblocking your banned account

If it is your entire account that has been banned, you’ll need to appeal the ban directly to Tinder Support through their website. This shouldn’t generally happen, but it is still a possibility. And if it takes place, remember that there is no guarantee of reinstatement. The farthest you can go is to create a new Tinder account and then look for matches from scratch.

When to block a person on Tinder?

There are several reasons that can be alarming and a sign that you should block a person immediately. Let us have a look at them.

If someone is shady or their profile looks fake.

If a person is repeatedly texting or reaching out to you when you don’t want to.

If you’ve just dropped interest and have made it clear.

While these are a few reasons, they are not all. You can definitely have your own reasons for blocking a person on Tinder. And whatever that may be, you can do so in a few simple steps. But if you change your mind, just check out the steps above.