How to get Explosive Arrows in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Explosive arrows are a powerful and useful tool in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, allowing you to take out groups of enemies or destroy structures with ease. If you’re having trouble finding or acquiring these valuable items, here are some tips on how to get them.

Unlike previous games like Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, these handy little arrows cannot be crafted, in fact, you cannot craft any type of arrows in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As counterintuitive as that sounds, it’s an integral part of the game’s emphasis on the player to acquire more skills as soon as they can. Even crafting materials like metal and wood that players of previous entries like Odyssey might be familiar with are non-existent in this game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla places a lot of emphasis on the players needing to unlock specific skills in order to scale up their gameplay. These skills can be acquired via finding the “Books of Knowledge” hidden all over the map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In order to acquire the “explosive arrows” in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you need to unlock a specific skill that makes your arrows explode upon impact after firing, The skill players need to look for is called the “Incendiary Powder Trap” skill, To get their hands on this skill, players will need to make their way to the city of Walden in Grantebridgescire. Proceed with haste and caution from here on out, as there will be a high level of enemy foot soldier presence in this area. Once there, the book of knowledge required for the Incendiary Powder Trap skill will be found inside a guarded but small church like structure, on the map this will be marked by a book symbol with a Viking rune symbol on it.

Once you arrive, you can either defeat all of the enemies standing guard or sneak past them; however, you must kill the enemy guarding the back entrance of the church because he is the one with the keys to the church (as indicated by the key symbol on the enemy’s head). After that, players can simply walk through the church doors and pick up the book of knowledge containing the Incendiary Powder Trap skill.From here on out, you should be able to use the skill whenever you desire, Exploding arrows allow players to directly blast through structures and not waste time looking for explosive barrels around the structure.

In conclusion, the explosive arrows are more of a quality of life skill that helps players in exploration during all parts of the game and sometimes aids in combat against groups of enemies, It is a fairly easy skill to acquire and use and can even be acquired from the start of the game.