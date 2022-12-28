How to Convert Spotify to MP3 with 3 100% Working Ways

Spotify to MP3

Spotify is a brilliant streaming music platform that explores 82 million songs. This outstanding music streaming platform enables free Spotify users to play songs without premium.

However, free users can’t download Spotify music. On the other hand, users with premium packages can download songs from Spotify but can’t play the songs on their preferred music players.

Thus, converting Spotify to MP3 makes sense, so you can play Spotify music in any music player you’d want. Read this post to the end to learn how to convert Spotify playlists or music into MP3.

Part 1: Best Spotify to MP3 Converter

The best way to convert Spotify to MP3 is by using HitPaw Video Converter. It has introduced a new feature that empowers you to download Spotify music lossless in various audio formats.

Using HitPaw Video Converter, you can download multiple Spotify songs and playlists, simultaneously making your job easier than you think.

On top of that, this tool offers a manageable user interface, meaning downloading or converting Spotify music to MP3 won’t be an issue for you.

Features

Download or convert Spotify music to MP3 without the premium

Supports various audio formats, including WAV, M4A, or MP3

Retain Metadata information and ID3 tags

Works at 120x faster speed

Convert multiple Spotify songs to MP3 simultaneously

Offers the intuitive user interface

100% safe for your PC

How to download Spotify songs to mp3 with HitPaw Video Converter

Step 1:

Install the HitPaw Video Converter on your PC and launch it to begin the proceedings. Next, tap the Convert icon and select the “Spotify Music” icon. You can also tap on Toolbox to select the Spotify Music Converter.

Step 2:

Please copy the link of the Spotify music you’d like to turn into MP3 and paste it to the main interface of HitPaw Video Converter. Doing so will help the HitPaw Video Converter assess the URL you pasted.

Step 3:

Select the audio format in which you’d want to turn the Spotify music into. Since you’re aspiring to convert Spotify music into MP3 format, you’ll need to choose the MP3 as the destination format.

Step 4:

After selecting the audio format, you must click on the ”Convert All” icon to start turning the Spotify music into MP3. The process might take some depending upon the speed of the internet connection

Part 2: Noteburner

It is a brilliant Spotify music downloader that helps you get Spotify playlists or music in lossless quality. Although this tool might work slowly at times, it will satisfy you.

You can download Spotify in lossless quality using the Spotify music downloader, retaining the ID3 tags. Moreover, this tool also enables you to burn Spotify music to CDs effortlessly.

Features

Convert Spotify songs to AAC, ALAC, AIFF, FLAC, MP3, etc.

Record Spotify music at 10x faster

Easy to use

Burn Spotify music to CD

Supports Spotify’s Windows 11 store version

Steps for downloading Spotify music without the premium

You can follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to turn Spotify to MP3 without premium.

Step 1:

Install the Noteburner Spotify Music Converter after getting it downloaded on your PC.

Step 2:

Copy the URL of the Spotify music you’d like to download in MP3 format and then paste the link to the main webpage of NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter.

Step 3:

After importing the Spotify music, you’ll need to choose the output format you’d like to download the Spotify music into. You can select from various audio formats, including ALAC, WAV, AIFF, AAC, MP3, etc.

Step 4:

Tap on ”Convert” to begin downloading Spotify music on your PC. Once the conversion process gets completed, you can access the downloaded Spotify music in your favorite location on your PC.

Part 3: Sidify Music Converter

If you’re still looking to explore more options to convert Spotify to MP3, Sidify could be an appropriate Spotify music converter to MP3.

It is efficient at downloading Spotify music losslessly, and you won’t have any issue playing the downloaded music in any music player you’d like. This tool works for premium and free users, with premium users having the opportunity to convert unlimited Spotify playlists or songs.

Some people have complained about the poor quality of audio in the free version, but overall Sidify Music Converter is a great choice.

Using this terrific tool, you can download Spotify music to your local hard drive or can also export the music to your SD cards or USB flash drives.

Features

Download Spotify music for free

Keeps the 1D3 intact

Compatible with all versions of Windows

Easy to use

Brilliant technical support and free update

How to convert Spotify to MP3 using Sidify Music Converter?

Step 1:

Navigate to the Sidify Music Converter’s official website and install the software’s latest version.

Step 2:

After launching the Sidify Music Converter, you’ll need to import the Spotify music you’d like to turn into MP3 Tap on the ”OK” icon after importing the songs you’ve been looking for.

Step 3:

Since you’re looking to download Spotify music in MP3 format, you’ll need to select the MP3 as your output format.

Step 4:

Tap on the ” Convert” icon to turn the Spotify music into the MP3 format. This software comes up with fast conversion speed, so it takes little time before putting things in order. After downloading Spotify music, you can access the songs on your local hard drive.

Conclusion

Turning Spotify to MP3 isn’t a difficult task anymore, as you can read this post to learn how to download Spotify music into the MP3 format.

We’ve highlighted the most reliable tools to convert Spotify songs into MP3 or audio formats. Among the three tools mentioned in this post, HitPaw Video Converter is the most recommended. Using this tool, you can download or convert Spotify to lossless quality.