Fated Ciphers are one of those rare currencies in Destiny 2 that can feel like a mystery if you don’t know where to look. Whether you’re a new Guardian trying to catch up on older Exotics or a veteran looking to optimize your build, these ciphers can be a game-changer. But how exactly do you get them? Let’s break it down in a way that’s easy to follow, without any confusing jargon.

Before diving into how to get them, it’s important to understand what Fated Ciphers actually do. These ciphers function similarly to Exotic Ciphers but are often tied to specific quests or seasonal activities. They allow you to purchase Exotic weapons and armor from vendors like Xûr or the Monument to Lost Lights, making them essential for filling out your collection.

Unlike regular Exotic Ciphers, which have multiple sources, Fated Ciphers are usually earned through specific missions or limited-time events. If you’re looking to grab some of the best gear in the game, knowing where to find these ciphers is key.

The Dark Academia Quest – Your Best Bet

One of the most reliable ways to earn Fated Ciphers is by completing the Dark Academia quest in the Edge of Fate expansion. This hidden side mission takes place in the Kepler zone and involves solving puzzles, hunting down hidden charges, and unlocking a mysterious door.

Here’s how you can tackle it:

Starting the Quest – Once you unlock the Mattermorph ability during the campaign, head to Augur’s Bethel in the Curtilage Divide . Follow the green tunnel marker until you reach a Fallen-infested area with a locked door. Finding the Charges – To open the door, you’ll need to locate and destroy three hidden charges scattered around the area. The first is tucked under a small bridge, the second requires using Mattermorph to move a pipe, and the third is behind a glowing panel near a train. Claiming Your Reward – After powering the generator and opening the door, interact with the object inside to complete the quest. Return to Dean Rebecca in the Caldera to receive your reward—a Tier 2 Kepler weapon and three Fated Ciphers .

This quest isn’t overly difficult, but it does require some exploration. The payoff, however, is worth it, especially if you’re aiming for specific Exotics.

Other Potential Sources

While Dark Academia is the most straightforward method, there are a few other ways Fated Ciphers might appear in the game:

Seasonal Events – Occasionally, limited-time events or seasonal activities reward Fated Ciphers. Keep an eye on Bungie’s announcements for updates.

Vendor Reputation Tracks – Some vendors, like Rahool or Xûr, may offer Fated Ciphers as part of their reputation rewards. Grinding their bounties could pay off.

Special Promotions – Pre-ordering expansions or purchasing certain DLC packs sometimes includes bonus ciphers.

Since these methods aren’t always available, Dark Academia remains the most consistent way to farm Fated Ciphers as of now.

How to Use Fated Ciphers

Once you’ve got your hands on some Fated Ciphers, you’ll want to spend them wisely. Here are the best ways to use them:

Monument to Lost Lights – Located in the Tower near the Vault, this kiosk lets you purchase Exotics from past expansions. Fated Ciphers can be used here alongside other materials like Glimmer and Ascendant Shards. Xûr’s Fated Engrams – Every weekend, Xûr sells a Fated Engram that guarantees an Exotic you don’t already own. If you want a second one in the same week, a Fated Cipher will be required. Exotic Armor Focusing – Master Rahool offers high-stat Exotic armor focusing, and Fated Ciphers can be used to secure the perfect roll for your build.

Since these ciphers aren’t easy to come by, it’s best to prioritize weapons or armor that will significantly boost your gameplay.