In the vast world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers embark on thrilling adventures to catch, train, and evolve their favorite Pokemon. One beloved choice among trainers is Fennekin, the Fire-type starter native to the Kalos Region. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods to add Fennekin to your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet journey, ensuring an exciting and fiery addition to your team.

Fennekin, initially introduced in Pokemon X and Y, evolves into the majestic Delphox, boasting a dual Fire/Psychic typing. While it was once exclusive to the Kalos Region, the Fennekin-line has now found its way into the expansive world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can rejoice in the opportunity to befriend this fiery companion, but it’s not as simple as stumbling upon Fennekin in the wild.

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet’s Expansion Pass

Without the expansion pass, Fennekin and its evolutions won’t be casually roaming the wild areas. However, fear not, as there are alternative methods to bring Fennekin to your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet file.

Thanks to the wonders of Pokemon HOME compatibility, trainers can potentially obtain a Fennekin right at the beginning of their journey. The key lies in strategic planning and a bit of effort.

Quest for Fennekin in Indigo Disk

Savanna Biome Expedition

The Savanna Biome within the Terarium (Indigo Disk DLC) is where Fennekin hides. There’s a catch, though – Fennekin won’t make an appearance until you expand the Savanna Biome. To achieve this, donate 3000BP to the respective club using the computer in the League Club, a feature unlocked after meeting Drayton.

Trainers can venture into Terarium after completing essential story quests and defeating Kieran in the Kitakami/Teal Mask storyline. However, access to Blueberry Academy requires completing the “The Way Home” main quest, ensuring a postgame adventure for those aiming to catch Fennekin in the wild.

Blueberry Quests and BP Farming

Once the prerequisites are met, the next step involves accumulating 3000BP through Blueberry Quests (BBQs). These quests, obtained after completing the first class in Terarium, offer a gradual progression from simple to challenging tasks. Navigate through BBQs using the directional pad and L/R buttons.

Once armed with 3000BP, head to the League Club’s computer and expand the Savanna Biome. Fennekin can now be found in the western section of the Savanna Biome, near the border separating Savanna and Canyon Biome.

Fennekin Without Indigo Disk

While the Indigo Disk provides an exciting route to Fennekin, trainers have additional options for obtaining this fiery Pokemon.

Transfer with Pokemon HOME

Fennekin and its evolutions can be transferred from Pokemon GO, traded, or even bred from a Delphox obtained through a temporary 7-star Tera Raid. The Teal Mask & Indigo Disk expansion pack may also introduce Fennekin to Paldea, mirroring previous expansions in Sword/Shield.

Trade Pokemon

Trainers with a Nintendo Online Membership can engage in trades with fellow players, offering an interactive and social aspect to the Pokemon journey. To initiate a trade:

Access the Trading Feature: Open the menu with the X-button.

Tap the L-button to link online.

Form or join a group in the Union Circle and embark on the trade. Enter the Union Circle: Select Poke Portal and opt for Link Trade.

Search for a trade partner or set a unique trade code to connect with a specific player.

These trades allow trainers to exchange Pokemon, potentially acquiring a Fennekin from a generous fellow trainer.

Evolutionary Steps: From Fennekin to Delphox

The journey with Fennekin doesn’t end with its capture; trainers aspire to witness its evolution into the majestic Delphox. Here’s a quick guide to the evolutionary process:

What Level Does Fennekin Evolve?

Fennekin evolves into Braixen at level 16, showcasing its growth as a formidable Fire-type Pokemon. To witness the final transformation into Delphox, trainers need to level up Braixen further, reaching level 36.

For those fortunate enough to capture Fennekin in the wild Savanna Biome, it’s essential to trigger the evolution promptly. Utilize items like Rare Candy or Exp. Candy to expedite the leveling process, ensuring Fennekin’s evolution into Braixen and subsequently into the powerful Delphox.

Whether you embark on quests within the Indigo Disk or leverage the connectivity of Pokemon HOME and GO, the possibilities are vast. Remember, the expansion pass unlocks new horizons for Pokemon trainers, and Fennekin stands as a testament to the diverse and exciting Pokemon adventures awaiting you. So, gear up, follow the steps outlined in this guide, and let the flames of Fennekin light up your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet journey.