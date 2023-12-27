Embark on a journey into the mystifying realms of Baldur’s Gate 3, where the elusive Slayer Form awaits those daring enough to wield its power. This transformative ability, reminiscent of the Druid’s Wild Shape, can be a game-changer in your quest. In this guide, we’ll unravel the secrets of acquiring the Slayer Form, exploring every facet and offering insights on how to harness its potential.

All the Ways to get Slayer Form

To venture into the realm of the Slayer Form, players must first choose the enigmatic Dark Urge origin during character creation. This unique origin introduces a struggle against the urge to kill, adding a layer of complexity to your character’s journey. A failed Wisdom Roll might lead to succumbing to bloodlust, but the rewards are worth the risk.

There are three distinct paths to obtain the Slayer Form:

Isobel’s Demise in Act 2



Head to the Last Light Inn during Act 2 and encounter Isobel, a priestess defending the inn against dark forces. The pivotal moment arises when Sceleritas Fel urges you to eliminate Isobel, presenting an opportunity to embrace the Slayer Form. Act swiftly, and after complying with Fel’s request, you will unlock the Slayer Form during the subsequent Long Rest. Heart-Wrenching Sacrifice



If the thought of killing Isobel is too unsettling, an alternative path emerges. Reject Fel’s request, and he will visit your camp during a Long Rest, demanding a more personal sacrifice—your lover or closest companion. Accepting this heart-wrenching proposition will result in the acquisition of the Slayer Form, but be prepared for the consequences. Deception becomes a necessity to maintain team cohesion, requiring a successful D30 Deception Roll. Confronting Orin the Red in Act 3



During Act 3, a meeting with Orin the Red in the Temple of Bhaal presents another avenue to obtain the Slayer Form. Engage in a 1v1 battle against Orin and emerge victorious. Following your triumph, you’ll be given the option to accept or decline the Slayer Form. If you received a cursed form in Act 2, you can relinquish it after prevailing in the battle.

Utilizing the Slayer Form

With the Slayer Form at your disposal, mastering its utilization is key to maximizing its potential. Transforming into the Slayer is akin to activating a skill and can be done once per Long Rest. The transformation bestows increased health (98 points) and notable boosts in Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution. The passive effect, Slayer’s Improved Extra Attack, provides two additional attacks after the main-hand weapon assault.

The Slayer Form boasts an array of potent abilities:

Slay Attack: Deal 6d6 Slashing damage. Bleeding targets suffer Contagion Poisoned: Stage 1, causing a Disadvantage to attack rolls and checks. If the enemy is both Bleeding and Prone, the attack becomes a Critical Hit. Multiattack: Inflict 1d4 + 4 damage. Extra damage is dealt per hit if the target is Bleeding, and a Critical Hit occurs if the target is Dazed. Sumptuous Blood Bath: Inflict 2d10 Slashing damage and induce Bleeding for 3 turns. Simultaneously, your character restores health by consuming the spilled blood. Let the Slaughter Begin: This attack lacks damage but applies a Dazed and sinister mark to enemies. The mark lasts for 4 turns, providing a +1 bonus to Armor Class if the marked enemy perishes during this period. Relentless Lunge: Leap onto an enemy, dealing 4d6 Bludgeoning damage and potentially knocking them Prone.

Unlocking and mastering the Slayer Form in Baldur’s Gate 3 adds a thrilling layer to your gameplay experience. Whether you choose the path of ruthless decision-making or navigate the complexities of personal sacrifice, the power that awaits is both formidable and rewarding. Approach each choice with caution, and soon you’ll find yourself wielding the Slayer Form with finesse, ready to face the challenges that lie ahead in the mesmerizing world of Baldur’s Gate 3.