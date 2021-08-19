How to get free Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime is a premium subscription programme that provides users with a slew of benefits. However, the best advantage is free one- or two-day shipping on most Amazon products. During Amazon’s earnings call for the first quarter of 2021, the firm disclosed that it had over 200 million paying Prime subscribers across the world.

A free Amazon Prime membership can also be availed. Amazon Prime membership comes with a plethora of perks, including access to Prime Video for movies and programmes, ad-free streaming of over 70 million songs with support for free offline downloads, and the opportunity to engage in special discounts and offers on the e-commerce site.

To acquire an Amazon Prime subscription, you’d usually have to pay Rs. 329 for three months or Rs. 999 for a year. There are, however, methods to acquire an Amazon Prime subscription for free in India. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Airtel

With the Rs. 131 and Rs. 349 recharge packs, Airtel is giving away a free Amazon Prime subscription to its prepaid subscribers. However, the subscription is free for the first month. If you want something better, Airtel’s Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans include a free yearly Amazon Prime subscription.

The Airtel postpaid plans of Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599 have a free add-on connection option that allows you to add up to two family members to your plan. In addition, Airtel offers a Disney+ Hotstar VIP bundle for all three postpaid plans.

If you have an Airtel broadband connection, you can get a free Amazon Prime membership when you sign up for the Rs. 999 plan, which provides up to 200Mbps of Network/internet speed.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Jio

Reliance Jio, like Airtel, is providing a free yearly Amazon Prime subscription to subscribers on its Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 postpaid plans. With all five postpaid plans, Jio also includes Disney+, Hotstar, and Netflix subscriptions, making it a better deal and providing more value compared to Airtel.

Jio Fiber subscribers, in addition to its postpaid customers, may get an Amazon Prime subscription. Jio Fiber is available with the Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499 prepaid plans. Customers who sign up for Jio Fiber’s semi-annual and yearly postpaid plans beginning at Rs. 5,994 will get a year of free Amazon Prime.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Vi

Vi is providing its postpaid users on the Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099 postpaid plans a free yearly Amazon Prime subscription. All of these Vi plans feature a Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, with the Rs. 1,099 Vi plan including Netflix access as well.

Once you have the appropriate plan, you must activate Amazon Prime on your phone number via your operator’s mobile app.