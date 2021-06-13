How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Fre Fire, a battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio. Players can use these diamonds to buys a wide variety of items in the game, such as characters, pets, costumes, and the Elite Pass.

However, Free Fire diamonds are not simply available for free. Instead, players have to buy them in-game or from other third-party top-up websites.

Obviously, the majority of players in Free Fire cannot afford to constantly spend large amounts of real money on diamonds, so they often look for alternative methods to obtain them at no cost.

There are three methods of procuring diamonds for free in the OB28 version of Free Fire.

Method 1: Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a rewards-based program that gives video game players Play Balance/Credit for completing brief surveys. These credits can then be used to obtain diamonds in Free Fire.

The mobile application has more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.3/5. Readers can click on this link to read the Google Play Store page of the app.

Method 2: Events on Booyah!

Free Fire events are regularly conducted on “Booyah!,” Garena’s officially dedicated application for gaming videos and other forms of content. Players typically have to upload their gameplay clips to participate in such events.

For instance, the “Creative Crafters” event is currently running on Booyah!, and diamonds are one of the prizes. In the event, players have to share videos of themselves building and exploring the world of Minecraft.

Method 3: GPT applications and websites

Get Paid To (GPT) apps and websites, such as Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, YSense, and Swagbucks are some of the best ways to obtain Free Fire diamonds at absolutely no cost.

These apps and websites require users to finish some tasks. These include surveys and quizzes. In exchange, players will get earnings. These earnings can be cashed out through multiple means, including gift cards and PayPal, which is based on the country in which the user lives.

Besides the methods mentioned in this guide, players can also obtain free diamonds through giveaways and custom rooms.