How to stream UFC 263

In some time, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will step into the octagon to defend his belt against Italian mixed martial artist Marvin Vettori in a highly anticipated rematch that will have UFC fans around the world on the edge of their seat. The only known way to watch the match happen live is by tuning in to the UFC 263 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here is a guide on how to watch UFC 263 online.

Unfortunately, there is not a free online UFC 263 live stream. ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event (Oliveira vs. Chandler as well as the rest of the main card) in the United States. ESPN+ has tied up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts will face appropriate consequences. So, the question remains: how much does it cost to watch UFC 263 online? The answer is not cheap — the UFC 263 PPV is available to people who have already subscribed to ESPN+ for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 263 PPV to new customers who sign up prior to the beginning of the event, which is at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 263 PPV would typically set you back $70, but ESPN+ is combining the two together for only $90. Since it is the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it is a must-have for martial arts fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

UFC 263 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (5 PM PT / 8 PM ET)

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Main Event ( 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET)