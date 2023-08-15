How To Get Free Dice in Monopoly GO

Monopoly Go, the digital rendition of the beloved board game Monopoly, has captured the hearts of mobile gamers worldwide. Accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, this free-to-play mobile game presents a fresh take on the timeless classic. In this article, we’ll explore various methods to acquire additional dice rolls in Monopoly Go, helping players extend their gaming sessions and maximize their enjoyment.

As of now, there are no available codes or daily links that offer unlimited free dice rolls, spins, or similar benefits in Monopoly Go. It’s crucial to avoid falling for potential scams, such as hacks or dubious links promising such advantages. The game’s developers have not endorsed or introduced such a system at this point. Should such features become available in the future, rest assured that this article will keep you well-informed.

In the realm of Monopoly Go, securing free dice rolls is no simple feat. To understand this, let’s delve into what Monopoly Go entails. It’s a casual mobile game adaptation of the classic board game, where players can collaborate with friends to amass wealth or engage in strategic rivalry. Unlike the physical version, there’s no risk of someone flipping the virtual board in frustration. Gameplay mirrors that of Coin Master, albeit with a Monopoly twist – rolling dice on the iconic game board instead of spinning slots. Just like in Coin Master, a limited number of rolls are available before the game prompts players for in-game currency.

However, there’s a stark difference: Monopoly Go doesn’t offer the option to obtain free spins through external platforms like Facebook. Instead, players must rely on their wits to extend their daily gaming sessions beyond a single round. Fortunately, this is where we step in, armed with valuable insights gained from extensive gameplay.

Monopoly Go Free Rolls Strategies

Here’s a straightforward checklist of daily activities that can significantly boost the number of free dice rolls you acquire in Monopoly Go:

1. Instagram Stories Scopely, the company behind Monopoly Go, occasionally conducts competitions on their official Instagram account, offering players a chance to win free dice rolls. By following their account and participating, you might snag some complimentary rolls.

2. Official Links via Social Media Scopely’s official social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Discord, host giveaways and contests that grant free dice rolls to lucky participants. While these events are infrequent, it’s essential to stay updated on all their social media platforms to seize these opportunities.

3. Level Up Your Game Boosting your account level in the game is a prime method to earn more dice rolls. At the start, you receive a free dice roll every 5 minutes, capped at 30 rolls. As you accumulate in-game experience, this cap increases. Consistent play and strategic roll usage are crucial to exploiting this approach effectively.

4. Inviting Friends Connecting your Facebook account to the game grants you 25 free rolls upon logging in. Furthermore, sending invite links to your friends not only strengthens your social gaming circle but also rewards you with 25 to 30 free dice rolls for each successful invitation.

5. Daily Login Rewards By logging into the game daily, you can claim free rewards. If you maintain this streak, you’ll unlock a substantial prize on the seventh day, boosting your dice roll count.

6. Daily Challenges (Quick Wins) Every day, you’ll encounter a set of tasks. Successfully completing these tasks earns you rewards, including free dice rolls. Consistently fulfilling these challenges for a week culminates in a significant weekly prize.

7. Free Gifts in the Game Shop Occasionally, developers may distribute free rewards to all players through the in-game shop. Keeping an eye out for these surprises can prove advantageous.

8. Completing Sticker Albums As you progress through the game, you’ll receive random stickers. Accumulating these stickers to complete designated albums can yield remarkable rewards, including the potential to earn up to 10,000 free dice rolls.

In conclusion, Monopoly Go offers a compelling digital rendition of the timeless board game. While acquiring free dice rolls requires dedication and a strategic approach, various in-game activities and interactions with the game’s community can substantially enhance your roll count. By regularly engaging with the strategies outlined above, players can extend their gameplay, immerse themselves in the virtual Monopoly world, and relish the excitement of free dice rolls. Remember to stay informed about official developments and events through Scopely’s social media channels to make the most of potential giveaways. Happy rolling in Monopoly Go!