How To Get Gallade In Pokemon Go

To obtain a Gallade in Pokemon GO, players must capture the previous Gallade evolution. The game’s Gallade is a Fighting-type and Psychic-type Pokemon, one of several to have evolved from previously introduced Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, the Ralts and Kirlia are the two evolutions of Gallade.

Gallade is one of the last forms of the Ralts, which can only evolve from the male Kirlia. Just as with the Pokemon games mainline, only male Kirlias can evolve to Gallade, meaning that you have to capture a male Ralts and evolve them to a Kirlia first. In order to evolve your Kirlia into Gallade, the Kirlia needs to be a male Pokemon, and you will need to use a Daybreak Stone on the Kirlia in order to evolve it to Gallade.

Fortunately, in Pokemon Go, you have got a couple of choices when it comes to deciding what happens to your Ralts once they turn into Kirlias and evolve into Gallades or Gardevoirs. A Sinnoh Stone is usually good enough for the evolution of one of the fourth-generation Pokemon, but you need another to get your Gallade.