Blackpink To Hold First-Ever In-Game Virtual Concert In ‘PUBG Mobile’

K-pop sensation Blackpink has joined the virtual world for their first-ever concert with PUBG Mobile, called The Virtual. In what PUBG Mobile is calling their most ambitious partnership so far, K-pop group BLACKPINK is set to perform in the platform’s first-ever in-game concert.

Blackpink’s virtual appearances in PUBG mobile, called The Virtual, in which the Kpop sensation will debut a new song, were revealed on July 12 by YG Entertainment. Since Tencent Games said its first-ever virtual concert would include the special Track and a new music video designed and created especially for the collaboration, we can expect top-selling K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to drop a few new tracks at the concert. Scheduled from July 22-23 and 29-30, the virtual concert for PUBG MOBILE will see Jenny, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa return to the stage, performing hits, as well as introducing the new special track and music video. Players will be able to get a free ticket from July 15th within the game, as well as need to download the special Asset Pack beforehand in order to watch their first-ever virtual concert.

Tickets for the concert in-game are available for free starting on July 15, with a resource pack to download the concert on July 16. The concerts, which will be held in a virtual world, will give fans a new exclusive experience. Fans will experience a real K-pop sensation, Blackpink, not just by attending a concert, but by getting the specially made Performance Suit that the band will be wearing throughout the show.