How to get glaceon in pokemon go

Introduction:

Pokémon GO, the widely popular augmented reality game, has captivated millions of players worldwide with its unique gameplay and extensive roster of creatures. Among the diverse Pokémon species available to catch, evolve, and train, Glaceon stands out as a stunning Ice-type Eevee evolution. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the secrets of obtaining Glaceon in Pokémon GO and explore the various methods players can employ to add this icy beauty to their collection. So, grab your Poké Balls, prepare your smartphones, and let’s embark on a chilling adventure to unlock Glaceon!

Glaceon, first introduced in Generation IV, is the evolved form of Eevee when exposed to an Ice Stone in Pokémon Go. Eevee, the adorable and versatile Normal-type Pokémon, is known for its ability to evolve into various forms, each representing a different elemental type. Glaceon’s transformation into an Ice-type Pokémon gives it a unique set of abilities and characteristics that make it a valuable addition to any trainer’s team.

Strengths and Weaknesses:

As an Ice-type Pokémon, Glaceon possesses several strengths and weaknesses in battle. Its icy nature grants it an advantage against Ground, Grass, and Flying types, making it a formidable opponent in specific matchups. With a diverse moveset including Ice Beam, Blizzard, and Frost Breath, Glaceon can unleash powerful ice attacks to overcome its adversaries.

However, Glaceon’s icy exterior also brings vulnerabilities. Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon can exploit its weaknesses, as the ice can melt or shatter under the intense heat or forceful blows of these opponents. Trainers must be cautious and employ effective strategies to protect Glaceon from such unfavorable matchups.

The Eevee Evolution Challenge:

To acquire Glaceon, players must first obtain an Eevee, the versatile and beloved Normal-type Pokémon capable of evolving into different forms. Eevee is relatively common in Pokémon GO, making it readily available for trainers. Once you have an Eevee, the next step is to ensure a successful evolution into Glaceon. Unlike most Pokémon evolutions in the game, Glaceon does not evolve through traditional leveling up.

Evolution via Glacial Lure Module:

To evolve Eevee into Glaceon, players must employ the Glacial Lure Module, an essential item in Pokémon GO. The Glacial Lure Module can be obtained from PokéStops or purchased from the in-game shop. Once you have the module, visit a PokéStop and activate it to transform the location into a frosty haven, attracting Pokémon of the Ice-type for a limited time.

Next, find the Eevee you wish to evolve into Glaceon from your collection. Ensure that it is set as your buddy Pokémon. With the Glacial Lure Module active, tap on the Eevee and select the “Evolve” option. Voila! Your Eevee will transform into the elegant Glaceon, glistening with ice crystals and ready to unleash chilling powers.

Additional Tips for Success:

a. Eevee Naming Trick: For a guaranteed evolution into Glaceon, you can utilize the Eevee naming trick. Rename your chosen Eevee as “Rea” before evolving it using the Glacial Lure Module. This naming trick is a nod to the character Rea, the owner of Glaceon in the Pokémon anime series. However, keep in mind that this trick can only be used once per Eeveelution.

b. Optimal Weather Conditions: Pokémon GO incorporates real-world weather conditions, and certain weather patterns favor specific Pokémon types. To increase your chances of encountering Eevee with higher CP and IVs, try to evolve it into Glaceon during snowy or cloudy weather. These weather conditions boost Ice-type spawns and improve the overall strength of the evolved Pokémon.

c. Buddy Candy: Similar to other evolutions in Pokémon GO, walking a certain distance with Eevee as your buddy will reward you with Eevee candy. To gather sufficient candy for powering up or evolving, make Eevee your buddy and embark on a journey. This method can be particularly useful if you have multiple Eevee ready for evolution.

Conclusion:

Glaceon, the icy gem of Pokémon GO, is a prized addition to any trainer’s collection. With the Glacial Lure Module and careful execution of the Eevee evolution process, players can obtain this majestic Ice-type Pokémon and harness its freezing powers. Prepare yourself for a frosty adventure and let Glaceon join your team of Pokémon champions!

Comments

