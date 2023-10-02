How To Get Golden Lie in Lies Of P

In the challenging world of Lies of P, where formidable bosses and intricate level designs constantly test players’ skills, finding exceptional weapons can make all the difference. Lies of P offers a diverse range of weapons, from nimble and swift to hefty and powerful, allowing players to clear their path through the game’s thrilling story. Among the arsenal of normal weapons and special tools that can be found in the game, one stands out as the most elusive and rewarding—the Golden Lie. This guide will unravel the secrets of obtaining the Golden Lie in Lies of P, explaining the steps in a way that even a teenager can understand.

Getting Golden Lie in Lies Of P

Unlike many special weapons in Lies of P, the Golden Lie isn’t hidden behind a formidable boss or a mind-boggling puzzle. Instead, it requires a series of decisions and some dedicated gameplay to unlock its potential. To obtain the Golden Lie, follow these steps carefully:

Embrace Deception: Throughout your journey, always opt to lie when faced with decisions in the game. By consistently choosing deceit over truth, you will help Pinocchio gain Humanity, a crucial step toward obtaining the Golden Lie. Retrieve Pinocchio’s Portrait: After your triumphant battle against the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, venture into their base of operations, and make a left turn into a side room. Inside, you’ll find a portrait of Pinocchio. Grab this portrait, and later, return to Hotel Krat to speak with Geppetto and hand it over. Listen to the Records: In Hotel Krat, take the time to listen to all the records available at the Record Player. Each new song you listen to will contribute to your character’s Humanity, including both standard and golden records, which are exclusively available in New Game+. Transform Pinocchio: Following your showdown with Laxasia the Complete, locate Sophia and select the “Give Her Peace” option. This action will cause Pinocchio’s appearance to change, with its hair turning gray. Face Geppetto and the Nameless Puppet: Continue your journey by defeating Simon Manus, Awakened God, and progressing toward the game’s conclusion. When you finally meet Geppetto, refuse his offer, leading to a battle against the Nameless Puppet. This confrontation marks the end of the game. The Final Step: Before jumping into New Game+, resist the temptation to start over immediately. Instead, load your completed game and return to Hotel Krat. Approach the painting and claim the Golden Lie to complete your collection.

Using the Golden Lie

After putting in the effort to obtain the Golden Lie in Lies of P, you might be curious about its capabilities. While this special weapon is undoubtedly valuable, it may not be the omnipotent force you expect.

Damage : The Golden Lie deals Blunt damage, starting at a modest 94 points. It won’t obliterate foes instantly, but it has its uses.

Attribute Modifiers: The weapon's Attribute modifiers are both rated as C for Motivity and Technique, forcing players to make strategic decisions when wielding it.

Fable Arts: Where the Golden Lie truly shines are its Fable Arts. With both Storm Attack and Furious Golden Hits at your disposal, you'll excel at crowd control. These abilities may not be as effective against single enemies, but they provide you with valuable tools to manage groups of adversaries.

Conclusion

Obtaining the Golden Lie in Lies of P is a challenging but rewarding endeavor. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can secure this remarkable weapon and enhance your gameplay experience. While the Golden Lie may not be the most powerful weapon in terms of damage, its unique Fable Arts make it a valuable addition to your arsenal. With the Golden Lie in hand, you’ll be better equipped to face the formidable challenges that Lies of P throws your way. So, embark on your journey, make strategic choices, and claim the Golden Lie to elevate your Lies of P adventure to new heights!