How To Get the Mackinaw “Demiurge” Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 has just become more exciting with the highly anticipated 2.0 update and the introduction of the Phantom Liberty DLC. Along with various gameplay improvements and tweaks, this update brings a host of new vehicles designed for the rugged Badlands and the chaotic streets of Dogtown. One of the most exciting additions is the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck, a colossal machine that promises endless adventures in Night City. But how do you get your hands on this beast? We’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide that even a teenager can follow.

The road to obtaining the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck involves a hidden Easter egg hunt within the sprawling Night City. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be cruising in style in no time.

Visit The Protein Farm Church

To kick off your quest for the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck, head to the southern Badlands area located below Night City. Your destination is the Protein Farm, a fast travel point featuring a cluster of greenhouses.

Once you arrive, explore the vicinity below the food vendor’s stall, and you’ll stumble upon an open church with a nearby garage. Outside the church, you’ll notice a peculiar sight – several tires hanging on pipes, resembling a makeshift graveyard.

Interact with the Computer and Arcade Machine

Inside the church, you’ll find an arcade machine and a computer. Here’s where the magic happens.

Wait until it’s precisely 4 A.M. in the in-game world. Activate the computer and take the time to interact with all the files and messages, ensuring they are marked as “read.” Now, make your way to the new arcade machine.

Arasaka Tower 3D is a delightful Easter egg in its own right, allowing players to step into Johnny Silverhand’s shoes in a nostalgic first-person shooter experience. While this minigame holds more mysteries for those who seek them, you can simply start it up and exit if you’re here for the monster truck.

Locate the Badlands Mattress

Now, you must go to the eastern Badlands area. No fancy fast travel or time manipulation is needed – just a good old-fashioned drive.

As you explore, keep an eye out for an old mattress lying on the dirt right off the road. Be vigilant, as it’s situated near a plume of smoke and a sign in the distance. The mattress is positioned at the bottom of a path, right in front of a cactus. Beware of another sign to the right that might lead you astray.

Relax on the Mattress

Once you’ve found the mattress, simply remain idle on it. If you managed to arrive at the mattress around 4 or 5 A.M. in the in-game world, you’re on the right track. Now, kick back and relax, as this part of the process may take some time.

As you rest, you’ll notice V beginning to cough and experiencing a Relic malfunction. Things are about to get bizarre. A mysterious figure will make an appearance, and then V will awaken to a surreal scene. But fear not, because the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck will be right there alongside a computer.

Claim Your Monster Truck

With the Mackinaw Demiurge now within reach, hop into the driver’s seat and take control of this monstrous vehicle. Once you’ve had your fill of excitement, you’ll find the monster truck conveniently added to V’s phone as one of their vehicles.

Conclusion

You’ve successfully unlocked the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077! The journey may have been strange and unexpected, but the reward is well worth it. This colossal machine is yours to command, ready to conquer the rough terrain of the Badlands and the chaotic streets of Night City. So, start your engines and