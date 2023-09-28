How To Get Good and Bad Endings in Lies of P

Lies of P is an intriguing adventure set in the city of Krat, where players must navigate not only through combat challenges but also make crucial decisions that can lead to different outcomes. The game offers players the chance to experience two distinct endings: the good ending, known as the Rise of P ending, and the unexpected bad ending, referred to as the Real Boy: They All Lived Happily After ending. This article provides a simple guide on how to achieve both endings without revealing too many spoilers.

The Good Ending: Rise of P

In Lies of P, the good ending, also known as the Rise of P ending, can be considered the path to a brighter future. To reach this ending, follow these simple steps:

Embrace Deception: Throughout the game, seize every opportunity to lie. This includes both side quests and major story decisions. Your character’s honesty will have consequences on the game’s outcome. Choose Peace: After defeating Laxasia the Complete, choose to offer Sophia peace. This decision will impact the unfolding of events. Defy Geppetto: Following your encounter with Simon Manus Awakened God, you’ll face a critical decision. Opt not to give the heart to Geppetto when you reach the room after the Under the Abyss Stargazer. By doing so, you’ll set in motion a series of events leading to the Rise of P ending.

As you progress, avoiding the truth and going against the creator’s desires will trigger an additional boss fight against the Nameless Puppet. This battle will test your skills and wits. Once victorious, witness the cutscene marking Sophia’s return, and you’ll have successfully achieved the Rise of P ending.

The Bad Ending: Real Boy – They All Lived Happily After

Surprisingly, the bad ending in Lies of P allows the main character to live as a real boy under Geppetto’s care. While this may seem like a happy conclusion, the Real Boy: They All Lived Happily After ending unveils unsettling truths about the city of Krat. To reach this ending, follow these steps:

Truth or Lies: During your journey, whether you choose to tell the truth or lie in various decisions doesn’t matter. The critical factor lies in a single pivotal decision near the end of the game. Give In: When confronting Geppetto in the final room after the Under the Abyss Stargazer, succumb to his pleas and present the heart to the creator.

This decision diverges from the typical final battle against the Nameless Puppet. Instead, as the screen fades to black, Geppetto emerges on Krat’s streets, accompanied by the now-revived Carlo, who replaces the protagonist. Sophia’s fading words question whether this is the future players desired, highlighting the grim reality that led to Krat’s downfall.

Exploring All Endings

In Lies of P, there are a total of three different endings, each offering a unique perspective on the game’s narrative. While we’ve covered the Rise of P and Real Boy endings, there is also the “Free from the Puppet String” ending. To unlock all these endings, you’ll need to approach the game differently in each playthrough, aligning your decisions with your desired outcome.

It’s worth noting that you can save your progress to the cloud or locally, allowing you to experiment with different choices while ensuring you reach the ending that resonates with you. Remember that Lies of P’s captivating story revolves around the consequences of your decisions, and exploring multiple endings adds depth to your gaming experience.

Conclusion

Lies of P offers players the opportunity to shape the game’s outcome by making critical decisions throughout their journey in Krat. Whether you aspire to achieve the good ending, Rise of P, or venture into the unexpected territory of the bad ending, Real Boy: They All Lived Happily After, this guide simplifies the path to both outcomes. With these straightforward instructions, you can navigate the game’s intricate narrative while immersing yourself in the rich world of Lies of P.