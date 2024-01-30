Setting off on your Diablo 4 journey, you’ll encounter new challenges and opportunities in Season 3. Among the exciting additions is a charming spider-like companion, eager to join you on your adventures. However, this companion starts off quite feeble, necessitating special resources for enhancement. Enter Governing and Tuning Stones, the keys to fortifying your newfound ally. In this guide, we’ll delve into the various methods to acquire these crucial stones in Diablo 4.

Governing and Tuning Stones are the coveted resources that hold the power to amplify your spider-like companion’s abilities. Securing these stones requires dedication and a bit of luck, as the outcome depends on your endeavors within the game. With 12 Governing and 27 Tuning Stones awaiting discovery, brace yourself for an immersive and rewarding grind in Diablo 4.

How to Obtain Governing and Tuning Stones

Play Season 3 Content

To set the wheels in motion, familiarize yourself in the new content introduced in Season 3. Participate in the dynamic gameplay, where your efforts will be rewarded. Clear Vaults, open Wardwoven Chests, and confront Vault Heralds in Arcane Tremors to earn these valuable stones.

Navigate the Vaults

Venture into the all-new dungeons known as Vaults, exclusive to Season 3 in Diablo 4. Inside these perilous domains, you’ll encounter traps and formidable construct enemies. Successfully completing a Vault guarantees you a Tuning Stone. Additionally, at the end of the Vault, discover Wardwoven Chests containing even more precious rewards, including Governing or Tuning Stones. The catch? Conquer the dungeon without losing Zoltun’s Warding stacks, navigating the treacherous path and evading traps strategically.

Conquer Arcane Tremors Events

Engage in the intense Arcane Tremors events, where hordes of constructs await your prowess. Interact with three Voltaic Braziers during these events to acquire 3 Elemental Cores. Combine these Cores with 50 Shattered Stones to summon the formidable Herald of Malphas Boss. Triumph over this adversary, and your reward will be a random Governing or Tuning Stone in Diablo 4.

Pursue Seasonal Quests

Embark on the chapters of Season of the Construct and fulfill seasonal quests. Your endeavors will be duly rewarded with caches containing random Stones of both types. Progressing through the chapters ensures a seamless collection of Governing and Tuning Stones.

Crafting Governing or Tuning Stones

Beyond these methods, crafting provides another avenue to obtain Governing or Tuning Stones in Diablo 4. However, this approach comes with its nuances. Crafting doesn’t grant the luxury of selecting which Stones to create, and it demands a significant investment in Contracts.

Face off against enemies that drop Shattered Stones, an essential crafting component. Collect these stones diligently, and deliver them to a skilled jeweler. The jeweler will fashion a Stone Cache, containing a random assortment of Governing or Tuning Stones. While chance remains a factor, the rapid accumulation of Shattered Stones makes this crafting method one of the most reliable ways to secure these valuable resources.

Armed with this comprehensive guide, you’re now equipped to navigate the intricacies of acquiring Governing and Tuning Stones in Diablo 4. Whether you choose to engage in Season 3 content, conquer Vaults, participate in Arcane Tremors events, complete seasonal quests, or opt for crafting, each path holds its own challenges and rewards. These stones serve as the linchpin to enhancing your newfound companion, transforming it into a formidable ally in your quest through the ever-evolving world of Diablo 4.