In Palworld, acquiring Precious Dragon Stones are “precious” for a reason, these gems are not just mere collectibles; they hold substantial value and can be a lucrative asset when traded with the wandering merchants. Unraveling the mystery behind obtaining these stones is crucial for any Palworld enthusiast looking to enhance their virtual wealth.

Palworld is teeming with a plethora of items waiting to be collected. From raw materials found in the environment to food resources essential for crafting meals and weapons, the islands offer a diverse range of opportunities. However, not all items are created equal. Some stand out in terms of rarity and value, and among them, the Precious Dragon Stone reigns supreme. Understanding the methods to acquire this treasure is pivotal for those seeking to amass gold coins and fortify their bases in Palworld.

How to Get Precious Dragon Stone

Method 1: Fighting Alpha Pals

One primary avenue to secure the coveted Precious Dragon Stone involves facing off against Alpha Pals. These formidable opponents have the potential to drop the precious gem upon defeat or capture. It’s crucial to note that only specific variants of Alpha Pals possess the ability to yield Precious Dragon Stones. For instance, while Alpha Azurobe can drop this valuable item, the regular Azurobe lacks such potential.

To maximize your chances of acquiring Precious Dragon Stones, focus on encountering specific Alpha Pals. Seek out static Alpha Boss spawns across the world map or stumble upon random Alpha Pal spawns at the conclusion of dungeons. If encounters prove challenging, the dungeon boss re-roll method could be your ticket to success.

Alpha Pal Variants Capable of Dropping Precious Dragon Stone:

Jetragon

Azurobe

Orserk

Dinossom & Dinossom Lux

Astegon

Jormuntide & Jormuntide Ignis

Relaxaurus & Relaxaurus Lux

Broncherry & Broncherry Aqua

Method 2: Dungeon Digging

An alternative pathway to secure Precious Dragon Stone involves completing dungeons. At the culmination of every Palworld dungeon, a treasure chest awaits, harboring a myriad of rare items and gold coins. The coveted Precious Dragon Stone may grace your loot, providing an additional chance to acquire it during your quest. Hence, embarking on a dungeon completion spree increases your opportunities to lay hands on this prized possession.

What to Do With Precious Dragon Stone

Once in possession of the illustrious Precious Dragon Stone, players might wonder about its utility in Palworld. Unlike many other in-game items utilized in crafting recipes for meals, objects, weapons, tools, or base facilities, Precious Dragon Stones serve a singular purpose – financial gain. These valuable gems can be sold to wandering merchants scattered across the world map, each fetching a handsome sum of 650 gold coins.

The influx of gold coins from selling Precious Dragon Stones provides players with a swift and substantial financial boost. This newfound wealth can be judiciously spent on items previously deemed unaffordable, such as ammunition, weapons, or seeds for cultivating food for both players and their Pals.

In the ever-evolving world of Palworld, mastering the art of obtaining Precious Dragon Stones is akin to unlocking a treasure trove of virtual wealth. Whether through vanquishing formidable Alpha Pals or embarking on dungeon adventures, players have multiple avenues to secure these precious gems. Once in possession, the savvy trader can convert these stones into a stream of gold coins, enabling them to elevate their gameplay to new heights.