How to Get Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Growlithe and Arcanine are two highly sought-after Fire-type Pokemon in the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These majestic creatures are known for their fierce loyalty and powerful flames, making them a valuable addition to any trainer’s team. But with their rarity and strong stats, they can be difficult to obtain. Here’s a guide on how to get your hands on a Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

First things first, let’s talk about where to find Growlithe. In the wild, Growlithe can be found in multiple regions of Paldea. They are fairly rare, so you may need to search around for a while before you come across one. Both South Province Area 3 and East Province Area 3 include Growlithe spawns. These are, respectively, the regions to the north of Levincia and the east of Mesagoza, the Growlithe looks nothing like the usual pokemon spawns in the area and has orange accents so it will be fairly easy to spot and find.

There is however a guaranteed spawn for Growlithe which is sure to be the easiest way to find a Growlithe. The border between South Province Area Three and East Province Area One is where a Growlithe spawn is assured to occur. At this place, close to the mountains that encircle the Great Crater of Paldea, only one Growlithe can be found.

Once you have a Growlithe, you can evolve it into an Arcanine by using a Fire Stone. Fire Stones can be purchased at the Delibird’s Presents shops located in regions like Mesagoza in Paldea. Once you have a Fire Stone, simply use it on your Growlithe to evolve it into an Arcanine.

In conclusion, obtaining Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be a challenging task but with a little bit of patience and dedication, it is definitely possible. The first step is to catch a Growlithe in the wild, which can be found in certain areas of the game. From there, players can use a Fire Stone to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine. Players will need to put in relatively little effort to train and level up their new Pokemon in order to make it a strong and formidable member of their team. With a little bit of effort and strategy, players can add Growlithe and Arcanine to their roster and enjoy all that these powerful fire-type Pokemon have to offer.